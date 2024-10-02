Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation Announces 2024 Honorees Highlighted By Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and New York Mets Pitcher Sean Reid-Foley

The Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation proudly announces Pedro Martinez, formerly of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and most notably the Boston Red Sox and Sean Reid-Foley of the New York Mets as this year's baseball honorees for the Bob Feller Act of Valor Awards. 2024 BFAOV Award Recipients: 1.National Baseball Hall of Fame Award: Pedro Martinez, National BBHOF Inductee 2015 2.Major League Baseball Award: Sean Reid-Foley, Pitcher, New York Mets 3.United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Award: GMC Roberto P. Landeros III, USN 4.United States Marine Corps, Jerry Coleman Award: Gunnery Sergeant Austin J. Otto, USMC 5.Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Awards: P2P Shore: NIOC Colorado; P2P Sea: PCU JFK CSADD 6. Bob Feller Act of Valor Patriot Award: Al Bumbry, 14-year MLB veteran, Vietnam Veteran and Bronze Star recipient. 7.Bob Feller Fellowship Award: Casey Coffman, 2024 graduate from Texas State University and a second lieutenant in the U. S. Army Reserves.

Mr. Martinez and Mr. Foley will be joined by Navy and Marine Corps recipients and honored during the 12th Annual Bob Feller Act of Valor Awards Ceremony at the United States Navy Memorial in Washington D.C. on Wednesday November 20th, 2024. The awards honor the legacy of National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller, who made the selfless decision to put his career in Major League Baseball on hold to serve our country. The honorees selected possess the values, integrity, and dedication to serving our country that Bob Feller himself displayed.

This year's program recognizes recipients from the military and Major League Baseball in seven categories. In addition, the ceremony will recognize one accomplished intern of the Bob Feller Internship Program with the 2024 Fellowship Award.

2024 BFAOV Award Recipients:

1. National Baseball Hall of Fame Award:

Pedro Martinez, National BBHOF Inductee 2015

2. Major League Baseball Award: Sean Reid-Foley, Pitcher, New York Mets

3. United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Award: GMC Roberto P. Landeros III, USN

4. United States Marine Corps, Jerry Coleman Award: Gunnery Sergeant Austin J. Otto, USMC

5. Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Awards: P2P Shore: NIOC Colorado; P2P Sea: PCU JFK CSADD

6. Bob Feller Act of Valor Patriot Award: Al Bumbry, 14-year MLB veteran, Vietnam Veteran and Bronze Star recipient.

7. Bob Feller Fellowship Award: Casey Coffman, 2024 graduate from Texas State University and a second lieutenant in the U. S. Army Reserves.

National Baseball Hall of Fame Award Honoree

Pedro Martinez

Pedro Martinez, was born on October 25, 1971 in Manoguayabo, Dominican Republic. He grew up as the fifth of six children and lived in a house with dirt floors and a tin roof. This inspired him to achieve at a young age and immediately attracted baseball scouts. Following his older brother Ramon, Pedro signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988 and played for five teams, most notably the Boston Red Sox from 1998 to 2004. His devastating fastball and change-up and pinpoint control made Pedro nearly unhittable throughout his illustrious career. In 1997 with the Montreal Expos he was 17-8 with a National League best 1.90 earned run average. He ended the season with 13 complete games and 395 strikeouts en route to his first Cy Young Award, that would become the first of three. Traded to the Red Sox he went on to post a 19-7 record in 1998 and then posted a remarkable 1999 season with a 23-4 record, a 2.06 ERA and 313 strikeouts, finishing second in the AL Most Valuable Player voting. He never stopped there, in 2000 he posted an 18-6 year with a 1.74 ERA and 284 strikeouts. All these accomplishments while pitching in hitter friendly Fenway Park. Pedro helped the Red Sox to finally capture the World Series title after 86 years of frustration in 2004 by posting an 18-6 record. He went on to pitch for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies and retired in 2011.

Martinez was an eight-time All-Star with a lifetime record of 219–100. He went on to capture five ERA titles with a career mark of 2.93 and averaged an amazing 10.04 strikeouts per nine innings. Pedro was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Pedro's personal experience growing up in the Dominican Republic along with his big heart, inspired him to launch the Pedro Martinez Foundation in 1998. Establishing the mission to provide struggling youth with education, health, and sports programs so they can thrive in life and make a healthy contribution to society. With a holistic approach to education the children begin a sense of identity and empowerment while receiving educational and life skills through more than 60 programs provided by the foundation. Pedro continues to show his love for military Service Members and Veterans with his time and support.

Major League Baseball Award Honoree

Sean Reid-Foley, Pitcher, New York Mets

Pitcher Sean Reid-Foley of the New York Mets demonstrated remarkable dedication to supporting military families during the 2024 season. His involvement with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) has been particularly noteworthy. Through this Program, Sean has played host to families of fallen military personnel at City Field, offering them a memorable and heartfelt experience. He has spent quality time with these families, sharing stories and providing them with exclusive tours of the field, clubhouse, and behind-the scenes areas like batting cages.

Sean's commitment extends beyond just playing host; he actively engages with the families, particularly the children of fallen heroes. He has had catches with them, thrown batting practice to the kids, and even caught their first pitches, creating cherished memories for these young fans. His efforts are not confined to City Field; earlier this season he conducted a special TAPS program in London when the Mets traveled there, showcasing his dedication on an international level. In addition to his work with TAPS, Sean has presented flags to the Veteran of the Game during home games, a tradition that honors Veterans. He has also participated in meet-and-greets with military personnel prior to games, in collaboration with Northwell Health. These interactions highlight Sean's genuine appreciation and respect for the sacrifices made by military families, solidifying his role as a compassionate and engaged member of the Met's organization.

Sean has also extended his gratitude to other families facing difficult challenges. Earlier this season, he participated in SNY Dream Day, spending time with a young fan named Shane McCooe, who was recovering from leukemia treatments. Sean played catch with Shane and his sister on the field and introduced them to other players, creating a memorable experience for Shane and his family. Sean caught Shane's first pitch and then provided them with swag bags at the end of their visit.

Military Award Honorees

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Award – GMC Roberto P. Landeros III, USN

GMC Roberto Landeros is an energetic leader, mentoring Sailors and peers alike as he guides them to success on and off duty with exemplary conduct and genuine candor. In his unique role aboard Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS MONTGOMERY, his previous command, Chief Landeros has been critical in the successful deployments of more than six LCS hulls in the SEVENTH FLEET area. He empowered force generation for these crews in anti-terrorism, explosive safety, and surface warfare mission areas, facilitating above-average certification scores not only with his own crew, but across all supported embarking crews.

In the community, Chief Landeros serves youth by volunteering hundreds of hours as coach of a military youth football league and by providing childcare services for young children at a local San Diego, CA church. On deployment in the UAE, he opened a soup kitchen and food distribution center for the poor. Chief Landeros clearly demonstrates sustained superior conduct and initiative, on and off duty, and exemplifies the high standards of a Navy Chief Petty Officer.

Jerry Coleman Award – Gunnery Sergeant Austin J. Otto

Gunnery Sergeant Austin Otto demonstrates exemplary commitment to both professional duties and community service, reflecting a profound dedication to the Marine Corps and the broader community. His accomplishments span numerous facets of service, volunteerism, and leadership, showcasing a consistent pattern of excellence and selflessness.

In his professional capacity, Gunnery Sergeant Otto's achievements have been exceptional. As the enlisted aircrew training manager, weapons and tactics instructor, and MV-22B crew chief for Marine Medium Tiltorotor Squadron 363 from April 2014 to December 2015, he managed an impressive 521 flight hours and 89 combat hours. His meticulous oversight of 851 instructional sorties and 332 academic courses underscored his commitment to mission accomplishment. He played a crucial role in ensuring combat readiness by delivering 84 instructional sorties, directly contributing to the preparation of 36 aircrew members for two critical deployments. His designations as Night Systems Instructor, Defensive Combat Maneuvering Instructor, Assistant NATOPS Instructor, and several other key roles illustrate his exceptional proficiency and dedication to the United States Marine Corps and its standards.

Peer-to-Peer Mentoring Awards

This unique award honors a group of junior Sailors that have excelled in encouraging other Sailors to embody the Navy's core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment, and have worked together to promote peer-to-peer mentorship and reduce destructive personal decision-making and behaviors. This year's recipients are:

Ø P2P Shore – Navy Information Operations Command Colorado

The Navy Recreation Committee of Navy Information Operations Command Colorado (NAVIOCOM) earned this year's Junior Sailor Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Chapter of the Year award. The committee is a prime example of selfless community service within the military. This dedicated group of individuals works tirelessly to provide recreational and leisure opportunities for Navy personnel and their families, ensuring they have the means to unwind and enjoy their time off. Their commitment to enhancing the quality of life for their fellow Sailors has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by the three Navy Achievement Medals they have received, along with fifteen letters of appreciation from Rocky Mountain Honor Flight Association.

The committee consists of 20 enlisted Sailors, approximately 5 percent of the command. Leadership includes paygrades E4 through E5, who all strive to energize all Sailors through deck plate leadership, mentorship, and community service. The group is focused on community service, welcoming initiative every day. For example, they have facilitated two telethons that raised over $230,000. This fundraising enabled combat Veterans to travel for visits to national memorials and reunite with fellow Veterans in our nation's capital. Lastly, the NRC worked directly with their peers and servicemembers to lead efforts in restoration of the Grayling Memorial Monument in Colorado. Their dedication and efforts garnered high praise from the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.

Ø P2P Sea – Pre-Commissioning Unit JOHN F. KENNEDY's (CVN 79) Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD)

JOHN F. KENNEDY's CSADD embodies the spirit of the Bob Feller Award. Their mission is to unite all JOHN F. KENNEDY Sailors at all paygrades, mentor their peers, and teach a greater level of responsibility through deckplate engagement. Each member emulates Bob Feller's leadership and devotion to both the needs of the community and the needs of those that serve in uniform.

JOHN F. KENNEDY's Sailor-led organization is a pillar of the Navy and the local community. They support Sailors by filling easter egg baskets and organizing egg hunts for children of active-duty Sailors, for example. Additionally, Sailors entering an advancement exam saw them giving out six dozen doughnuts and coffee in support. Some Sailors who just needed comradery engaged with CSADD members during three board game events, enjoying pizza and each other's company. Their efforts embody the Navy's core values and show that they are dedicated to reducing destructive decision-making and behavior. JOHN F. KENNEDY's CSADD excelled in service to others this year, and is most deserving of the Bob Feller Junior Sailor Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Chapter Award.

The Bob Feller Act of Valor Patriot Award

Al Bumbry

The Patriot Award goes to a MLB player who demonstrates the Foundation's 4 Pillars of Service, Sacrifice, Citizenship and Legacy.The 2024 Patriot Award recipient is former major leaguer, 1973 American League Rookie of the Year and Vietnam Veteran and Bronze Star recipient, Al Bumbry.

Building Future Leaders

This year's ceremony will again recognize The Bob Feller Act of Valor Scholarship Program, created to provide tuition assistance to qualified students of military families, Veterans, service personnel and accomplished interns of the Bob Feller internship program seeking post-secondary education. In alignment with the Foundation's ongoing mission to acknowledge and support the sacrifices made by our service members and their families, the Foundation will award six $2,000 scholarships based on academic excellence, community service, leadership, and participation in extra-curricular activities in school and within their community.

About the Program

Previous National Baseball Hall of Fame recipients include: Yogi Berra, Tommy Lasorda, George Brett, Rod Carew, Tom Seaver, Johnny Bench, Randy Johnson, Brooks Robinson, Joe Torre, Trevor Hoffman, and Carlton Fisk.

MLB player recipients have included: Justin Verlander, Nick Swisher, Jonathan Lucroy, Brad Ziegler, Darren O'Day, Sean Doolittle, Ian Kennedy, Craig Stammen, Griffin Jax, Byron Buxton, and Jon Gray.

Previous Navy Chief Petty Officer recipients include: Senior Chief Petty Officer Garth Sinclair, Senior Chief Petty Officer Carl Thompson, Chief Petty Officer Genell Cody, Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Beeding, Chief Petty Officer Edmundo Brantes, Chief Petty Officer Shawn M. Wingle, Senior Chief Petty Officer Jairo N. Guity, Chief Petty Officer Lacresha L. Dowdell, and Chief Personnel Specialist (Aviation Warfare) Terrell M. Culler.

Previous Peer to Peer Mentorship recipients include: The USS CARL VINSON (CVN70), HOPPER Information Services Center, USS CONSTITUTION, Unmanned Patrol Squadron ONE NINE (VUP-19), U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5), USS AMERICA (LHA6), Training Support Center Great Lakes Chapter of the CSADD, and Junior Enlisted Association aboard USS Tripoli.

Previous Marine Corps honorees included: Staff Sergeant Rene Segura, First Sergeant Marshall Cleveland, Staff Sergeant Adam Plambeck, Gunnery Sergeant Johnathan S. Rose, Gunnery Sergeant Joshua A. MacMillan, Master Sergeant Herman A. Kruppa, and Gunnery Sergeant Terrence B. Showers.

About the Foundation

Peter Fertig founded The Bob Feller Act of Valor Award with the support of the United States Navy, United States Marine Corps, Major League Baseball, the Cleveland Guardians, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the gracious consent of the late Mrs. Anne Feller, the San Diego Padres, and the family of Jerry Coleman.

