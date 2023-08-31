Bob Heinmiller Scholarship: Investing in the Future of Air Conditioning

"We are proud to offer this scholarship so that we can help and give back to the future of the air conditioning business." - Mark Derringer, owner of Bob Heinmiller Air Conditioning Tweet this

Mark Derringer, owner of Bob Heinmiller Air Conditioning, Inc., said "We are proud to offer this scholarship so that we can help and give back to the future of the air conditioning business. We look forward to reading the essays and finding out what creative ideas our next generation has for advancing the field."

The Bob Heinmiller Scholarship is open to any student enrolled in an accredited college or university in the United States pursuing a degree in engineering or related fields such as computer science and physics. The deadline for submission is November 3rd, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST. All applicants must submit their responses via email by that date. Full details on eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply can be found on our website at https://bobheinmiller.com/scholarship/ .

