Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions named a 2026 Top Solar Contractor

Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions has been named a 2026 Top Solar Contractor, recognizing over 15 years of solar installation service in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 2026 proving to be a milestone year for many in the United States, Solar Power World has released the 15th anniversary edition of the solar industry's most recognized grouping of solar and energy storage installation companies. The 2026 Top Solar Contractors List was unveiled today, and Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions is one of the featured companies on the special list.

The United States recently surpassed 6 million individual solar installations and solar is regularly the most-installed source of new electricity in the country, proving that solar professionals are veteran members of the energy industry. That experience is reflected in the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List, with over 72% of listees having at least 10 years' experience in solar — 58% have more than 15 years' experience in solar, storage and energy construction. Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions has been installing solar locally for over fifteen years.

"Despite policy and supply hurdles, the U.S. solar market shows no signs of slowing down," said Billy Ludt, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Well-run companies are those that can adapt to a changing industry, and we believe the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List features the strongest names in solar development, construction and installation."

While the Top 5 states for installations in 2026 matched last year (California, Illinois, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania), less recognized states made big gains. Maryland, Ohio and Wisconsin were particularly active markets for Top Solar Contractors in both the large-scale and residential sectors.

Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions is located in Orlando, Florida and serves the Central Florida area.

Small-scale contractors bucked national assumptions by increasing their presence on the Top Solar Contractors List, with more listees performing work in the residential market than any previous year. The "installer" service category distinction grew 10% from last year, as the 2026 Top Solar Contractors class completed more installations in the non-utility market.

The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States. Companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are grouped and listed by specific service, market and states by 2025 installed capacity (in kWDC).

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Media Contacts

Bob Heinmiller

Bob Hentz

[email protected]

Solar Power World

Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bob Hentz, Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions, 1 407-422-7675 (407) 374-0779, [email protected], bobheinmiller.com

SOURCE Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions