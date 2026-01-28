Bob Hope Patriotic Hall Announces Centennial Gala to Honor Veterans and Secure Their Future

This event is an opportunity to showcase the allure of Bob Hope Patriotic Hall and bring life to each space within the building to demonstrate its potential, tell the stories of the Hall and highlights our commitment to leaving no veteran behind in LA County. – Justin Garza, Executive Director, WHF Post this

The evening's program will feature a keynote address from Retired Lieutenant General Reynold Hoover, CEO of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Guests will enjoy a celebration that begins with a formal cocktail reception accompanied by live jazz musicians provided by the 300th Army Band. Following the main program, the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) will be hosting special comedy stand-up performances for ticketed guests featuring veteran comedians Dewayne White and PT Bratton. Higher-level sponsors will enjoy an intimate cabaret-style dinner experience, featuring world-renowned jazz musicians followed by a night of entertainment overlooking the LA city lights from the balcony of Patriotic Hall's historic Nimitz Room. All elements of this WHF-hosted evening will include delicious food & beverages, casino-style entertainment, a tribute to local veteran honorees, and a silent auction featuring unique items and experiences.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

For information about tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bobhopehall.org/gala-tickets

About Bob Hope Patriotic Hall: Since its dedication in 1925, Bob Hope Patriotic Hall has served as a living memorial to veterans. Owned and operated by the County of Los Angeles, Bob Hope Patriotic Hall serves as home to the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Warrior Heritage Foundation, and a range of veteran- and military-serving organizations, providing a central hub for resources, support, and community for veterans, service members, families, caregivers, and survivors. The centennial celebration will mark not only a century of service but also a commitment to ensuring Bob Hope Patriotic Hall continues its mission for generations to come.

The Warrior Heritage Foundation is dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of America's veterans and the historic sites that serve them. The Warrior Heritage Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, national non-profit charitable foundation. Tax I.D. Number 99-3951228

Visit warriorheritagefoundation.org for more information.

Media Contact

Greg Sisa, Warrior Heritage Foundation, 1 970-420-3499, [email protected], https://warriorheritagefoundation.org/

