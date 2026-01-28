Bob Hope Patriotic Hall Announces Centennial Gala to Honor Veterans and Secure Their Future

On Saturday, February 21, 2026, the historic Bob Hope Patriotic Hall in Los Angeles will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Gala. Hosted by the Warrior Heritage Foundation (WHF) in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the event is dedicated to honoring the facility's century of service to the military-connected community.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a historic landmark dedicated to serving the veteran and military-connected community, is proud to announce its Centennial Gala will take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026 hosted by Warrior Heritage Foundation (WHF), in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA). This distinguished evening will bring together community leaders, veterans, and supporters for an evening of remembrance and celebration supporting preservation and veteran-focused programming as the Hall marks 100 years of service.
Under the theme "Honoring 100 Years of Service, Building the Next 100," the centennial event will celebrate Bob Hope Patriotic Hall's historic role in serving LA County veterans and raise awareness about the impact the facility will continue to have on the community for generations to come. Proceeds from the evening benefit gala will support the Warrior Heritage Foundation's efforts to preserve Bob Hope Patriotic Hall and expand veteran-serving programs within the historic facility.
The evening's program will feature a keynote address from Retired Lieutenant General Reynold Hoover, CEO of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Guests will enjoy a celebration that begins with a formal cocktail reception accompanied by live jazz musicians provided by the 300th Army Band. Following the main program, the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) will be hosting special comedy stand-up performances for ticketed guests featuring veteran comedians Dewayne White and PT Bratton. Higher-level sponsors will enjoy an intimate cabaret-style dinner experience, featuring world-renowned jazz musicians followed by a night of entertainment overlooking the LA city lights from the balcony of Patriotic Hall's historic Nimitz Room. All elements of this WHF-hosted evening will include delicious food & beverages, casino-style entertainment, a tribute to local veteran honorees, and a silent auction featuring unique items and experiences.
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM
- Location: Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015
- For information about tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bobhopehall.org/gala-tickets
About Bob Hope Patriotic Hall: Since its dedication in 1925, Bob Hope Patriotic Hall has served as a living memorial to veterans. Owned and operated by the County of Los Angeles, Bob Hope Patriotic Hall serves as home to the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Warrior Heritage Foundation, and a range of veteran- and military-serving organizations, providing a central hub for resources, support, and community for veterans, service members, families, caregivers, and survivors. The centennial celebration will mark not only a century of service but also a commitment to ensuring Bob Hope Patriotic Hall continues its mission for generations to come.
The Warrior Heritage Foundation is dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of America's veterans and the historic sites that serve them. The Warrior Heritage Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, national non-profit charitable foundation. Tax I.D. Number 99-3951228
Visit warriorheritagefoundation.org for more information.
