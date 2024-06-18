BOB Launches BOB Gateway, a Unified Interface Enabling BTC Holders to earn yield on their BTC Faster than Before

Alexei Zamyatin, co-founder of BOB shared, "The launch of BOB Gateway marks another major milestone in smoothing the user experience for BTC holders in putting their bitcoin to work earning yield." Post this

BOB Gateway is built on a trustless, RFQ-based cross-chain swap protocol that connects professional LPs with users through a seamless swapping experience. Essentially, LPs handle the complexities of bridging on behalf of users in exchange for a fee.

With BOB Gateway now live and capable of handling several million USD in daily volume, BOB invites professional LPs to join and help decentralize the RFQ order book, enhancing the platform's robustness and liquidity. For more information on becoming an LP visit https://gobob.xyz/gateway

For media inquiries, please contact Robert O'Neil at (310) 260-7901 or Robert(at)Melrosepr(dot)com

About BOB

BOB ("Build on Bitcoin") is a first-of-its-kind hybrid Layer-2 powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum. By combining the security, liquidity, userbase, and innovation of the two largest blockchain ecosystems, BOB closes the gap between Bitcoin as a vehicle for mass adoption and Ethereum as a hub for innovation. This is achieved through BOB's rollup ecosystem that will use Bitcoin for security while enabling users to access all the on and off-ramps, dapps, stablecoins, NFTs, DeFi, etc. made possible by Ethereum's EVM. BOB is backed by Castle Island Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Bankless Ventures, and other high-profile VCs and is positioned to become the most secure and accessible Layer-2 for builders and users.

Media Contact

Robert O'Neil, BOB ("Build on Bitcoin"), (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://www.gobob.xyz/

SOURCE BOB ("Build on Bitcoin")