Bob Mills Furniture Announces Plans for New Furniture Store in Schertz, Texas

Bob Mills Furniture announces the acquisition of their newest store, located at 17975 Interstate 35 N, Schertz, Texas. The current location is 116,000 square feet, and construction is underway for an extensive interior and external remodel. This location will be the largest Bob Mills Furniture in Texas, and the second in the San Antonio area. The new store will open in January and will have a Grand Opening celebration throughout San Antonio, including festivities at Bob Mills Furniture on i10 and De Zavala.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Mills Furniture announces the acquisition of their newest store, located at 17975 Interstate 35 N, Schertz, Texas. The current location is 116,000 square feet, and construction is underway for an extensive interior and external remodel. This location will be the largest Bob Mills Furniture in Texas, and the second in the San Antonio area. The new store will open in January and will have a Grand Opening celebration throughout San Antonio, including festivities at Bob Mills Furniture on i10 and De Zavala.

Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture, said, "this is an exciting time. This is our 11th store, and our 8th in Texas. We are thrilled at becoming a part of the Schertz, Cibolo and Selma communities. One of our core values is to "treat everyone like family", and even though we are just starting the construction, we've already felt a part of the community -- Such great people!"

Bob Mills also noted, "Our number one goal is to take care of the customer." And Bob Mills Furniture does that with unique shopping experience unlike any other furniture store in Schertz, San Antonio and New Braunfels communities. Bob Mills Furniture has promised that when you shop at Bob Mills you will never be hassled by Shopper Stalkers. Those are the pesky salespeople that follow you around everywhere asking if they can help you over and over. Bob Mills Furnishing Sales Hosts earn a steady non-commissioned salary, so they only help customers when they need help. "I hear all the time how much our customers appreciate this kind of no pressure selling," Bob said.

The new furniture store in Schertz will offer sofas, sectionals, loveseats, recliners, dining sets, bedroom sets, kids' room furniture, along with home furnishing accessories and a large handmade rug gallery. The Bob Mills Sleep Spa, inside Bob Mills Furniture, will offer an extensive selection of mattresses for every budget. Shopping for mattresses is easy at Bob Mills Furniture. Its exclusive bedMatch mattress system takes 18 statistical body measurements, along with thousands of calculations, to help identify the right mattress needed for better sleep.

The company employs over 400 employees, many of them working for the company for over 25 years. They are currently hiring for the Schertz location. For a full list of positions and more information on careers at Bob Mills Furniture, go to BobMillsFurniture.com/careers or you can email your resume to [email protected]. Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C. is celebrating 53 years in business, and has remained under the same ownership since that time. Currently, Bob Mills Furniture has ten locations: Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Temple, Waco, Wichita, along with San Antonio at 12621 W I-10. The corporate headquarters are in Oklahoma City with a large distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Media Contact

AIMEE CARLISLE, BOB MILLS FURNITURE, 1 405-947-6500, [email protected], WWW.BOBMILLSFURNITURE.COM

SOURCE BOB MILLS FURNITURE