Bob Mills Furniture Expands into the Rio Grande Valley with New Store in San Juan, Texas

"We're thrilled to plant roots in San Juan," said Bob Mills, founder and president. "This city and the surrounding Valley are known for their warmth, pride, and strong sense of community—values we share deeply. From day one, we've felt welcomed by the people here."

"We're thrilled to plant roots in San Juan," said Bob Mills, founder and president. "This city and the surrounding Valley are known for their warmth, pride, and strong sense of community—values we share deeply. From day one, we've felt welcomed by the people here."

Unlike traditional retail stores, Bob Mills Furniture is known for its no-pressure shopping experience. The company proudly eliminates "Shopper Stalkers"—those pushy salespeople that shadow your every move. Instead, their friendly Furnishing Sales Hosts earn a steady, non-commissioned salary, helping only when needed.

"We treat every guest like family," said Mills. "That starts with listening and offering real help, not chasing you down an aisle."

Customers will find a wide selection of living room sets, recliners, bedroom furniture, dining collections, kids' furniture, and home accents designed to fit every style and budget. The new store will also feature the Bob Mills Sleep Spa, home to the exclusive bedMatch™ technology, a science-based system that matches customers to the perfect mattress using 18 unique body measurements and thousands of algorithms. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to better sleep.

As part of its expansion, Bob Mills Furniture is hiring for a variety of roles at the new San Juan location. With more than 400 employees across the company, whom have been with the brand for over 25 years, Bob Mills is proud to offer career opportunities with real growth potential.

To explore current job openings or apply online, visit BobMillsFurniture.com/careers or email your resume to [email protected].

Founded in 1971, Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C. is proudly celebrating 54 years of continuous family ownership. The company operates stores in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Temple, Waco, Wichita, San Antonio, Schertz, and now San Juan—with corporate offices in Oklahoma City and a major distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

