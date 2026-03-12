Bob Mills Furniture Invites Rio Grande Valley Teachers to Free Rug Teacher Appreciation Event

On March 17, 2026, we want to do something meaningful for teachers in the Rio Grande Valley by giving free rugs, valued at $300 each. It's simply our way of saying thank you. Whether the rug ends up in a living room or in a classroom, we wanted to give teachers something they can use and enjoy. Post this

Bob Mills, president and founder of Bob Mills Furniture, encourages teachers to arrive early, as rugs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We wanted to do something meaningful for teachers in the Rio Grande Valley," Bob Mills said. "Teachers give so much to our communities every day. This event is simply our way of saying thank you."

Free Rugs for Teachers — A Small Thank You

During the Teacher Appreciation Rug Event, teachers will be able to choose a brand-new 5x7 rug, a gift designed to add comfort and style to their homes or classrooms.

"Rugs can really transform a space," Mills said. "Whether it ends up in a living room or in a classroom reading area, we wanted to give teachers something they can use and enjoy."

The giveaway will end once the 150 rugs have been claimed.

"We expect them to go quickly," Mills said. "Once they're gone, they're gone."

A New Furniture and Mattress Destination in the Rio Grande Valley

Bob Mills Furniture recently opened its showroom in San Juan, bringing a large selection of living room furniture, bedroom furniture, mattresses, recliners, dining room sets, and area rugs to shoppers in McAllen, Pharr, Edinburg, Alamo, Harlingen and other surrounding cities.

"We're incredibly excited to be part of the Rio Grande Valley," Mills said. "There's a strong sense of community here, and we're honored to now be part of it."

A Different Kind of Furniture Store Experience

Customers visiting the San Juan showroom will also notice something different about the shopping experience.

Bob Mills Furniture promotes a "No Shopper Stalkers" approach, allowing guests to browse the showroom without feeling pressured by sales staff. "Our Sales Hosts are there when customers want help," Mills said. "But we also believe people should be able to explore the store at their own pace."

Event Details

Teacher Appreciation Rug Event

Bob Mills Furniture – San Juan, TX

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: Starts 10:00 a.m. and runs until all rugs distributed

Offer: Free 5x7 rug for teachers with valid ID

Limit: 150 rugs available

Cost: No purchase necessary

About Bob Mills Furniture

Founded in 1971, Bob Mills Furniture began with a single store in Oklahoma City and has grown into a regional furniture and mattress retailer serving communities across Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company operates on core values centered around service, integrity, and treating customers like family.

Bob Mills Furniture offers a wide selection of sectionals, sofas, bedroom furniture, mattresses, dining room sets, and home décor, along with exclusive financing and buying options designed to make furnishing a home easier.

Bob Mills Furniture opened its San Juan location in September 2025 and is quickly becoming the favorite furniture store in the Rio Grande Valley. Serving cities from McAllen to Harlingen, the San Juan furniture store offers quality furniture and mattresses that fit every budget. For those looking to update their living room furniture and bedroom furniture in the Rio Grande Valley, the first furniture stop should be Bob Mills Furniture.

Media Contact

Rebecca Sites, Bob Mills Furniture, 1 405-947-6500, [email protected], https://www.bobmillsfurniture.com/

SOURCE Bob Mills Furniture