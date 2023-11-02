Bob Mills Furniture Named as an Official Toys for Tots Dropoff Location, Brightening the Holidays for Children in San Antonio, Texas

Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C is thrilled to be an official dropoff location with Toys for Tots this holiday season, aiming to make the holidays a little brighter for local children of San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C is thrilled to be an official dropoff location with Toys for Tots this holiday season, aiming to make the holidays a little brighter for local children of San Antonio, Texas.

Toys for Tots, a nationally recognized charitable organization, has been working tirelessly for over seven decades to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of unwrapping a gift during the holiday season. Through the generosity of individuals, organizations, and businesses like Bob Mills Furniture, Toys for Tots has been able to distribute millions of toys to children in need each year.

Bob Mills Furniture, located conveniently at the intersection of I-10 and De Zavala in San Antonio, has been a pillar of the community since its inception. Boasting more than 400 employees, many of whom have been with the company for over 25 years, Bob Mills Furniture has consistently remained under the same single ownership since its founder, Bob Mills, opened his first store 52 years ago. The company's commitment to giving back to the community is a core value, and involvement with Toys for Tots is an extension of that commitment.

Bob Mills, Owner of Bob Mills Furniture, expressed his excitement for the announcement, stating, "Every year we try to do something special for families that may need a little extra help. We couldn't be happier to be involved with the Toys for Tots organization. We want as many people as possible to participate so we can really help the kids this holiday season!"

Bob Mills Furniture's San Antonio location at 12621 W. I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230 will be collecting new, unwrapped toys now until December 17, 2023. The community is encouraged to participate in this heartwarming initiative and make a difference in the lives of local children during the holiday season.

About Bob Mills Furniture:

Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C is a renowned furniture and mattress retailer headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. With a long-standing commitment to providing quality home furnishings and exceptional customer service, Bob Mills Furniture has become a trusted household name. The San Antonio location, situated at the intersection of I-10 and De Zavala, is an integral part of the community, consistently giving back to those in need.

About Toys for Tots:

Toys for Tots is a nationally recognized charitable organization with a mission to provide new, unwrapped toys to children in need during the holiday season. Established in 1947, Toys for Tots has brought joy to countless children across the United States, thanks to the support of generous individuals, organizations, and businesses.

