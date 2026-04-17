Bob Mills Furniture Offers Local Shoppers Free Mattresses If San Antonio's Basketball Team Wins The Championship

If the San Antonio basketball team wins the championship, your mattress purchase is free! For those in Waco or Temple that have been thinking about purchasing a mattress, now's the best time to shop. Post this

"We had customers in Waco and Temple asking if we were going to bring this here," said Bob Mills, owner of Bob Mills Furniture. "Once we saw the overwhelming response in other cities, it made sense to extend the opportunity."

How It Works:

Customers who purchase any mattress during the promotional period will be eligible. If the San Antonio basketball team wins the championship, those purchases may be refunded.

The process is straightforward. Customers simply visit the store, purchase their mattress, and take part in the promotion.

A New Opportunity for Local Shoppers

For many shoppers in Waco and Temple, mattress shopping often gets delayed. This promotion gives people a reason to move forward now.

Customers visiting Bob Mills Furniture will find a wide selection of mattresses, including options for every budget and comfort preference. From entry-level mattresses to premium models, the stores are designed to help customers compare and choose what mattress works best for their body and budget.

Shoppers searching for mattress stores in Waco and Temple will enjoy the opportunity to use BedMatch®, which eliminates the guesswork of mattress shopping. Using 18 statistics and thousands of calculations, BedMatch® finds the right mattress support your body needs for good sleep.

About Bob Mills Furniture:

Bob Mills Furniture has been family-owned since 1971, with a simple approach that still guides the company today: treat customers with respect, focus on quality, and make the experience easy from start to finish.

With locations across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, Bob Mills Furniture offers a full range of furniture and mattresses designed to fit real homes and real budgets. From living room and bedroom furniture to mattresses and home accents, the focus is on giving customers quality options that look great.

In Central Texas, the Waco and Temple locations serve a wide area, including Killeen, Belton, and surrounding communities. Customers will find stores designed to make shopping feel comfortable, whether they are furnishing a new home or simply replacing a mattress.

At Bob Mills Furniture, there are no Shopper Stalkers®. Shoppers can take their time walking through the showroom, compare styles and comfort levels, and get help when they need it. The goal is to make buying furniture or a mattress feel simple, without the pressure that often comes with it.

Media Contact

Rebecca Sites, Bob Mills Furniture, 1 4059476500, [email protected], https://www.bobmillsfurniture.com/win-it-all

SOURCE Bob Mills Furniture