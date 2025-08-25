Bob Mills Furniture Opens its 12th Store in San Juan, Texas

Bob Mills Furniture opens new furniture and mattress store in Rio Grande Valley. Post this

Grand opening weekend is scheduled for September 12 through September 14, 2025, and is filled with giveaways, exclusive offers, and a chance to win a $2,500 shopping spree.

The new Rio Grande Valley furniture store features the renowned Bob Mills Sleep Spa and its exclusive bedMatch diagnostic tool which uses 18 key body measurements and thousands of calculations to match customers with their ideal mattress. "In less than 5 minutes, you can find the right mattress for you. Mattress shopping is made easy at Bob Mills Furniture," says Bob Mills, President.

The exclusive Companions Pricing® allows customers to buy everything together for less. For example, you'll get the sofa and loveseat for less than if you purchased them individually. Many of the living room, bedroom, or dining sets even include free items like a recliner, mattress, or extra chairs. Plus, Bob Mills Furniture brings its award-winning no-pressure shopping experience to the San Juan, McAllen, Edinburg and Pharr communities. Unlike many other furniture stores, Bob Mills Sales Hosts earn non-commissioned salaries, ensuring guests a relaxed shopping experience, only getting assistance when they need it. That means no Shopper Stalkers® at Bob Mills! Whether you are furnishing a new home in Harlingen or updating your bedroom furniture in Brownsville, this furniture store is your new local go-to for quality home furnishings and mattresses for RGV.

"For over 50 years, I've held one simple rule," says Bob Mills. "If it's not quality, I won't sell it. If it's not quality, you shouldn't buy it!"

Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 54 years in the furniture and mattress business, with its headquarters in Oklahoma City and a distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates 12 locations across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, including the new San Juan store. For more information about the upcoming Grand Opening festivities, along with an opportunity to win a recliner, visit BobMillsFurniture.com/locations/San-Juan. Join us in celebrating this milestone and experience the difference at Bob Mills Furniture in San Juan, Texas!

About Bob Mills Furniture: Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C., founded in 1971, is a trusted name in home furnishings, offering high-quality furniture, innovative sleep solutions, and exceptional customer service. With 12 locations and a commitment to treating customers like family, Bob Mills Furniture continues to enhance homes across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.

