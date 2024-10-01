Bob Mills Furniture Partners with Susan G. Komen Foundation for Friends and Family Event

Bob Mills Furniture is proud to announce its partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation for an inspiring initiative during its Friends and Family event, running from October 7th through October 14th at all locations: Oklahoma City, OK, Tulsa, OK, Wichita, KS, Lubbock, TX, Amarillo, TX, Odessa, TX, Midland, TX, San Antonio, TX, Waco, TX and Temple, TX. This exciting event gives customers a chance to contribute to breast cancer research while discovering the right mattress with the exclusive BedMatch system. It's as easy as scan, match and sleep. Customers will also enjoy extra savings on all furniture throughout the store whether they are shopping for living room, bedroom, mattresses or dining during this Friends and Family event.

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Mills Furniture is proud to announce its partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation for an inspiring initiative during its Friends and Family event, running from October 7th through October 14th at all locations: Oklahoma City, OK, Tulsa, OK, Wichita, KS, Lubbock, TX, Amarillo, TX, Odessa, TX, Midland, TX, San Antonio, TX, Waco, TX and Temple, TX. This exciting event gives customers a chance to contribute to breast cancer research while discovering the right mattress with the exclusive BedMatch system. It's as easy as scan, match and sleep. Customers will also enjoy extra savings on all furniture throughout the store whether they are shopping for living room, bedroom, mattresses or dining during this Friends and Family event.

For every customer who tries BedMatch, Bob Mills Furniture will donate $15 on their behalf to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to support life-saving breast cancer research. As a thank you, each participant will also receive a $15 gift card, absolutely free!

"Our partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation aligns with our commitment to give back to the community," says Bob Mills, Owner and President of Bob Mills Furniture. "By offering our customers the chance to experience BedMatch while supporting an important cause, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the fight against breast cancer."

The Friends and Family event will take place at all Bob Mills Furniture locations, and the $15 donation and gift card offer are available for the duration of the event.

About Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C.

Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C. is celebrating 53 years in business and has remained under the same ownership since its founding. As the top furniture and mattress store, Bob Mills Furniture provides the best home furnishings and customer service for the Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Wichita, San Antonio, Temple, Waco, Odessa, Midland, Lubbock and Amarillo communities. With ten locations across Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas, the company is a trusted name in for furniture and mattresses, providing a large selection of furniture for every style and budget. Bob Mills' corporate headquarters are located in Oklahoma City, with a large distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

Susan G. Komen's mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. For more information, please contact Susan G. Komen at 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380 or visit www.komen.org.

Media Contact

Aimee Carlisle, Bob Mills Furniture, 1 4059476500, [email protected], www.bobmillsfurniture.com

SOURCE Bob Mills Furniture