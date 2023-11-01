Bob Nicholas Promoted to Vice President of Marketing & Sales Enablement at Amerisure

Amerisure is pleased to announce the promotion of Bob Nicholas to Vice President of Marketing & Sales Enablement.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce the promotion of Bob Nicholas to Vice President of Marketing & Sales Enablement. In this role, Mr. Nicholas will oversee the strategic development and execution of Amerisure's marketing, communication and branding activities, as well as lead the sales enablement and agency services functions.

Mr. Nicholas's responsibilities will include advising the organization on sales and marketing strategy, delivering services in support of agency relationships and growth goals, supporting digital sales enablement, and overseeing training and development for customer-facing employees to ensure Amerisure delivers on the promise of its One Amerisure value proposition.

"Bob's extensive knowledge of the business and passion for customer-focused engagement strategies makes him the perfect fit for further developing Amerisure's sales and marketing culture," said Angela McBride, Chief Operating Officer at Amerisure. "I'm confident that Bob will be instrumental in enhancing our service model to ensure the delivery of a superior customer experience for our agency customers and policyholders while driving profitable growth," McBride said.

Mr. Nicholas joined Amerisure in 2001 as Service Carrier Operations Supervisor. He moved to Memphis, Tennessee in 2005, joining Field Marketing & Underwriting (FMU) and is a 2006 graduate of the Developmental Marketing Underwriter Program. In 2012 he became FMU Manager at the Farmington Hills headquarters and in 2016 progressed to Core Service Center Manager for the Chicago and Minneapolis Core Service Centers. In 2020, Mr. Nicholas advanced to Director of Sales and supported FMU's success through training and development of a sales culture. To further advance the sales academy and sales enablement functions, he was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Sales Enablement & Customer Experience in 2022. Mr. Nicholas holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Quantic School of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership & Management from Regent University.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

Media Contact

