Bob Sales' "James The Silly Dog" Receives Positive Review from Hollywood Book Review

COCKEYSVILLE, Md., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's author and educator Bob Sales has received critical recognition from Hollywood Book Review for his illustrated children's book, James The Silly Dog. The review highlights the book's humor, narrative perspective, and educational themes designed for young readers.

James The Silly Dog is a 36-page illustrated children's book narrated from the point of view of James, a labradoodle living on a farm with four other dogs. According to the Hollywood Book Review, the story follows a day filled with play, mischief, and lessons as James introduces readers to Snickers, Biscuit, Sammy, and a visiting Great Dane named Shepherd. The review notes that the book uses lighthearted humor and engaging illustrations to present moments of discipline, decision-making, and guidance.

Reviewer Beth Adams describes the interleaved full-page illustrations as bringing readers into "a sunny day at a farmhouse," while emphasizing the storytelling device of James narrating the events himself. The review highlights a central moral conveyed through the character Shepherd, who offers wisdom to the other dogs and warns them against eating human food. While several characters ignore the advice and face consequences, James follows the guidance and is rewarded, reinforcing lessons about obedience and discernment in an accessible way for children.

The review further observes that James The Silly Dog blends humor, action, and themes of growth, noting the book's inclusion of "K-9 playfulness and biblical wisdom," which are woven gently into the story. Hollywood Book Review characterizes the book as "a charming story about friendship, joy, and the magic of being true to your happy, silly self."

Bob Sales lives in Maryland and is a high school teacher specializing in chemistry and forensics. He is also a parent of three children. His professional experience working with young people informs his approach to storytelling, focusing on learning, behavior, and positive guidance through engaging narratives.

In addition to its Hollywood Book Review recognition, James The Silly Dog has been acknowledged with the Golden Kite Award in the Emerging Voices category and has been presented at the Guadalajara Book Fair, expanding its visibility to international audiences.

James The Silly Dog is intended for children and early readers, with themes of fun, growth, learning, and obedience presented through illustrated storytelling.

