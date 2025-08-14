Bobby Dodge Announces Candidacy Aiming to Become First Member of Elon Musk's Proposed "America Party" in Tennessee's 7th District Special Election

"The America Party idea is about the middle 80%, putting people over party, restoring fiscal sanity, and bringing common sense back to government." Post this

"For years, both parties have kept problems alive to fundraise while the debt explodes," said Dodge. "The America Party idea is about the middle 80%, putting people over party, restoring fiscal sanity, and demanding measurable results instead of political theater."

Dodge's passion for public service began as a child attending a Ronald Reagan rally, eventually studying political science, interning in Washington, and volunteering at the Reagan Library. However, his early exposure to politics left him disillusioned with the gap between public rhetoric and private action.

In recent years, that disillusionment turned into determination. Watching both parties take turns blowing out the national debt convinced Dodge that America needs a political realignment. Most recently, Republicans backed a $5 trillion debt ceiling increase, shattering any pretense of fiscal restraint.

Dodge is aligning his campaign with Elon Musk's proposed America Party, which Musk announced in early July. Because the America Party is not currently recognized for ballot access in Tennessee, Dodge will appear on the ballot as an independent, but if elected, he will immediately declare America Party affiliation upon taking office.

A NEW CHOICE FOR THE MIDDLE MAJORITY

The America Party's core message, representing the vast middle instead of the extremes, resonates with Tennesseans, Dodge says. His platform includes:

Fiscal responsibility: Ending reckless spending that burdens future generations.

Affordable, effective healthcare: Making care accessible without bureaucratic waste.

Education, not indoctrination: Strengthening schools while respecting parents' roles.

Infrastructure that works: Funding essential projects, not political vanity projects.

Environmental stewardship: Ensuring clean air, water and land without crony subsidies.

ABOUT THE SPECIAL ELECTION

The Tennessee special election to replace Rep. Mark Green will have a primary on Oct. 7, 2025, for candidates running under the two recognized political parties, followed by the general election on Dec. 2, 2025. As an independent, Dodge will bypass the primary and appear directly on the December ballot.

Dodge says his grassroots campaign will rely on direct voter contact and frequent issue videos on X and YouTube at @TheMid80 rather than traditional party machinery.

Media Contact

Bobby Dodge, People For Bobby Dodge, 1 615-405-1477, [email protected], bobbydodge.com

SOURCE People For Bobby Dodge