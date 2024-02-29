Bobby Singh Gosal of Sierra College Recognized with Leadership Award for Administrative Excellence from ACCCA

Gosal said, "Leadership is not just about navigating obstacles; at its core, it's about fostering meaningful relationships and embodying values that uplift our students, our professional team members who are leaders in their own right, and our communities." Post this

During the presentation of the award at the ACCCA conference, Bobby addressed the audience and said, "Leadership is not just about navigating obstacles; at its core, it's about fostering meaningful relationships and embodying values that uplift our students, our professional team members who are leaders in their own right, and our communities. It's about being a mentor, a role model, a cheerleader, and a faithful supporter, guiding others toward their own paths of excellence and allowing them to become the best version of themselves, in the way they seek."

Nominees for the Leadership Award for Administrative Excellence should consistently demonstrate the following qualities:

A high degree of applied knowledge and expertise as a community college manager or administrator;

Creativity and innovation in their work;

Volunteerism that benefits the college and their profession;

A high level of commitment to their institution and community; and

Service as a role model or a mentor.

About Sierra College

The Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu

Media Contact

Josh Morgan, Sierra College, 9165326216, [email protected], www.sierracollege.edu

SOURCE Sierra College