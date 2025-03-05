Bobo's Renames Its Popular Oat Bar Lineup To 'Oatmeal Bars'

"We're excited our new packaging now communicates the meal replacement functional benefits that so many of our consumers are using our product for." - Henry Hughes, EVP of Marketing at Bobo's Post this

For more than two decades, Bobo's has been baking love into every bar, bite, and PB&J. Bobo's remains steadfast in its mission to provide snacks that meet the highest standards of health and taste. With its delicious Oatmeal Bars, Bobo's takes the classic oatmeal everyone loves and turns it into a satisfying, soft-baked oatmeal bar made with 100% whole grain oats and simple ingredients for a wholesome, gluten-free snack everyone can feel good about. Bobo's Oatmeal Bars are Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Verified, and free from most top allergens, making it a trusted choice for families and individuals with diverse dietary needs.

Now, with packaging that more clearly highlights its high-quality ingredients—like Purity Protocol-certified oats and pantry staples you can trust—Bobo's is doubling down on its promise to deliver delicious snacks that fit seamlessly into the lives of those who prioritize health, convenience, and family togetherness.

"We're excited our new packaging now communicates the meal replacement functional benefits that so many of our consumers are using our product for," continued Hughes. "We see such a significant part of the nutrition bar category consumption is for the meal replacement usage occasion and we think this new direction better positions us to meet that consumer need."

Bobo's Oatmeal Bars sporting their new packaging are currently hitting store shelves now at major retailers including Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Sprouts, and Wegmans and are available at the Bobo's website.

About Bobo's

Bobo's has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome snacks since 2003 when BOBO and her mother decided to whip up their favorite homemade oat bar recipe in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Today, the Bobo's family of products include the original oatmeal bars and has expanded with oat bites, Stuff'd Bites, Nut-Butter Filled Bars, Protein Bars, Dipp'd bars and PB&J's that can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country. Every healthy Bobo's treat is still 100% gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified.

To learn more about Bobo's and how the brand stays committed to feeding everyone like family, visit www.eatbobos.com or follow @eatbobos on social media.

