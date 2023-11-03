Boca Beach Chabad Invites the Community to Unite for Shabbat 240: A Special Evening Dedicated to Praying for the Safe Return of Hostages.

"Having been to Israel and meeting firsthand with the people so deeply affected by this tragedy, has given me an even deeper personal connection to what is going on in Israel. It is my responsibility to share their stories." Said Rabbi New. Post this

Rabbi Ruvi New, a prominent figure in our community, offers his guidance and wisdom, saying, "In our unity, we find strength. Let us come together this Shabbat 240, dedicating our prayers to the safe return of the hostages and offering support to their families. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those in need."

In addition to the spiritual aspect of the evening, Shabbat 240 also calls upon attendees to take action. A powerful call to action will be part of the program, encouraging everyone to contribute to the cause of ensuring the safe return of the hostages. The event will also include the meaningful tradition of candle lighting, symbolizing the light of hope in our hearts. Attendees will join together to recite the Kiddush, further emphasizing the importance of unity and faith. Refreshments will be shared, providing an opportunity for attendees to connect and reinforce the bonds that hold our community together.

For the hostages, their families, and our community, the time to come together is now. Shabbat 240 serves as a beacon of hope, a reminder that in our collective strength and resilience, we can make a difference.

Join us this Friday for Shabbat 240, a poignant evening dedicated to hope, unity, and the safe return of hostages. Together, we can be the source of light in the darkest of times.

For more information, please contact:

Hannah Zlatkiss

Cre8MediaHub.com

310-418-1094

[email protected]

www.bocabeachchabad.com

Drawing its energy and vision from the Rebbe, Boca Beach Chabad was founded in 1999 by Rabbi Ruvi and Ahuva New. Over the course of twenty-three years, Boca Beach Chabad has transformed the landscape of Jewish life in East Boca, making it a world-class Jewish destination. With a diverse array of programming and services for all ages, the Boca Beach Chabad brand is, inclusive, informative and inspirational.

Shabbat 240

November 3, 2023

4:45 pm

Boca Beach Chabad - nearby lot

120 NE 1st Avenue Boca Raton, FL 33432

561-394-9770

Media Contact

Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub.com, 1 3104181094, hannah@cre8mediahub.com

SOURCE Boca Beach Chabad