Boca Beach Chabad Invites the Community to Unite for Shabbat 240: A Special Evening Dedicated to Praying for the Safe Return of Hostages.

Rabbi Ruvi New, Spiritual Leader of Chabad of East Boca, recently returned from the first Rabbinical Mission to Israel since the onset of the war. During his visit, Rabbi New visited with the families of the hostages, who made a heartfelt plea to him to do everything in his power to rally support for the release of their loved ones. " Having been to Israel and meeting firsthand with the people so deeply affected by this tragedy, has given me an even deeper personal connection to what is going on in Israel. It is my responsibility to share their stories." Said Rabbi New. The Shabbat 240 event this Friday 11/3 will feature a video review of his trip to Israel. For more information or to RSVP to show your support, visit www.bocabeachchabad.com/shabbat240
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a remarkable demonstration of unity and compassion, the Boca Raton community is coming together for a special 'Shabbat 240' event this Friday. Following the return of Rabbi Ruvi New from the first Rabbinical Mission to Israel since the onset of the war, this evening is dedicated to offering prayers and support for the safe return of the 240 hostages, extending our solidarity to their families, and finding strength within ourselves during challenging times. Shabbat 240 promises to be an evening of deep significance and connection. The event will include a touching video presentation that sheds light on the importance of hope and unity during trying circumstances and gives us a glimpse into Rabbi New's recent Rabbinical mission to Israel.
Participants will engage in heartfelt prayers, accompanied by soulful music that resonates with the shared determination to see loved ones safely returned.
Rabbi Ruvi New, a prominent figure in our community, offers his guidance and wisdom, saying, "In our unity, we find strength. Let us come together this Shabbat 240, dedicating our prayers to the safe return of the hostages and offering support to their families. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those in need."
In addition to the spiritual aspect of the evening, Shabbat 240 also calls upon attendees to take action. A powerful call to action will be part of the program, encouraging everyone to contribute to the cause of ensuring the safe return of the hostages. The event will also include the meaningful tradition of candle lighting, symbolizing the light of hope in our hearts. Attendees will join together to recite the Kiddush, further emphasizing the importance of unity and faith. Refreshments will be shared, providing an opportunity for attendees to connect and reinforce the bonds that hold our community together.
For the hostages, their families, and our community, the time to come together is now. Shabbat 240 serves as a beacon of hope, a reminder that in our collective strength and resilience, we can make a difference.
Join us this Friday for Shabbat 240, a poignant evening dedicated to hope, unity, and the safe return of hostages. Together, we can be the source of light in the darkest of times.
For more information, please contact:
Hannah Zlatkiss
Cre8MediaHub.com
310-418-1094
[email protected]
Drawing its energy and vision from the Rebbe, Boca Beach Chabad was founded in 1999 by Rabbi Ruvi and Ahuva New. Over the course of twenty-three years, Boca Beach Chabad has transformed the landscape of Jewish life in East Boca, making it a world-class Jewish destination. With a diverse array of programming and services for all ages, the Boca Beach Chabad brand is, inclusive, informative and inspirational.
Shabbat 240
November 3, 2023
4:45 pm
Boca Beach Chabad - nearby lot
120 NE 1st Avenue Boca Raton, FL 33432
561-394-9770
