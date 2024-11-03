Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center to host 11 widows from Israel's hard-hit city of Ofakim on December 4, 2024

October 30, 2024 - BOCA RATON, FLA. - The Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center, the new, premier center of Jewish communal life in East Boca, announced it will be hosting an exclusive Palm Beach County event hosting 11 women from Ofakim in Israel whose husbands died on October 7th, 2023 or in the tumultuous 13 months of war that followed. The women will be speaking at one event in each of the three South Florida counties and chose the new home of the Boca Beach Chabad as their Palm Beach County destination.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center, the new, premier center of Jewish communal life in East Boca, announced it will be hosting an exclusive Palm Beach County event hosting 11 women from Ofakim in Israel whose husbands died on October 7th, 2023 or in the tumultuous 13 months of war that followed. The women will be speaking at one event in each of the three South Florida counties and chose the new home of the Boca Beach Chabad as their Palm Beach County destination.
Dubbed the Women of Valor: Heroines of Ofakim, the event will be open to both men and women, will take place on December 4, 2024 and will include dinner, cocktails, and a discussion with these inspirational women about love, loss, and the Jewish value of resilience in the face of tremendous obstacles.
"Our Women of Valor series is an incredible way for us to honor the innate strength of women who carry our families and our communities," said Rabbi Ruvi New, spiritual director of the Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center. "We are so privileged to be able to welcome the Heroines of Ofakim as part of this series, and our first Women of Valor event in our new home in East Boca."
Part of the proceeds for this event will go to sponsoring these brave women's R&R trip here to South Florida, and will go into a fund to pay for Bat Mitzvah celebrations for the young girls of Ofakim.
"Every Shabbat, we sing about the blessing of finding an Eshet Chaiyil, a woman of valor - a woman of strength, a woman who does whatever is necessary to support their loved ones. These 11 women truly embody the spirit of Eshet Chaiyil," New continued. "We are looking forward to an incredible, meaningful event. Come prepared to eat, drink, inspire, and be inspired."
Tickets can be purchased at BocaBeachChabad.com/WoV. Event sponsors include MorseLife (lead sponsor), Diamonds by Raymond Lee, Dr. G Med Spa, and Amerant Bank - additional sponsorships are available. Please call 561-394-9770.
Event details:
Date: December 4, 2024
Time: 6:00 pm dinner; 7:00 pm program
Place: The Boca Beach Jewish Center Chabad, 490 E. Palmetto Park Rd
