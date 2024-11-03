Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center to host 11 widows from Israel's hard-hit city of Ofakim on December 4, 2024

"Our Women of Valor series celebrates the strength of women who uplift our families and communities," said Rabbi Ruvi New of the Boca Beach Chabad Jewish Center. "We are honored to welcome the Heroines of Ofakim for our inaugural event in our new East Boca home." Post this

Part of the proceeds for this event will go to sponsoring these brave women's R&R trip here to South Florida, and will go into a fund to pay for Bat Mitzvah celebrations for the young girls of Ofakim.

"Every Shabbat, we sing about the blessing of finding an Eshet Chaiyil, a woman of valor - a woman of strength, a woman who does whatever is necessary to support their loved ones. These 11 women truly embody the spirit of Eshet Chaiyil," New continued. "We are looking forward to an incredible, meaningful event. Come prepared to eat, drink, inspire, and be inspired."

Tickets can be purchased at BocaBeachChabad.com/WoV. Event sponsors include MorseLife (lead sponsor), Diamonds by Raymond Lee, Dr. G Med Spa, and Amerant Bank - additional sponsorships are available. Please call 561-394-9770.

Event details:

Date: December 4, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm dinner; 7:00 pm program

Place: The Boca Beach Jewish Center Chabad, 490 E. Palmetto Park Rd

