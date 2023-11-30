Boca Beach Chabad Welcomes Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky to ChanukahVIP Reception and Alex Clare Concert

As Israel fights against Hamas, the battle of the Maccabees resonates with greater relevance. As the Maccabees were victorious then, we pray for the complete victory of the IDF in vanquishing this darkness from the world, making the world a brighter place for all of humanity. Rabbi Ruvi New Post this

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Boca Beach Chabad, 120 NE 1st Avenue, Boca Raton, FL

Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky's presence adds a unique and meaningful dimension to our Chanukah celebrations. As a representative of the government of Israel, he will share insights and reflections that highlight the significance of this festival not only for the Jewish community but also for the broader international context.

Following the Chanukah VIP Reception, attendees are invited to join us for a high-energy live performance by global superstar Alex Clare. Alex Clare rose to fame with his mega-hit "Too Close" and has garnered a global following with his soulful music and powerful vocals.

Event Highlights:

Chanukah VIP Reception: Join us at 5:30 PM for a reception featuring Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky's remarks and an opportunity to mingle with community leaders and fellow attendees.

Alex Clare Concert: After the reception, get ready for a high-energy performance by Alex Clare, whose music has touched hearts around the world.

This Chanukah celebration promises to be a night filled with music, unity, and light. We invite the entire community to join us in marking this joyous occasion.

Local Government Officials are slated to take part in the Menorah Lighting Ceremony before the concert.

Ticket Information:

VIP Tickets: www.bocabeachchabad.com/chanukah

Concert General Admission: FREE

To secure a reserved spot, please visit www.bocabeachchabad.com/chanukah

Don't miss out on this exceptional evening of celebration and inspiration.

About Boca Beach Chabad:

Boca Beach Chabad is a vibrant and inclusive center for Jewish life and community in Boca Raton, Florida. We are dedicated to providing cultural, educational, and spiritual experiences that strengthen the bonds of our community.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, please contact:

Hannah Zlatkiss

Boca Beach Chabad

[email protected]

310-418-1094

