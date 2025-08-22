Boca Bearing Company Announces New 2025 Stock List Featuring Comprehensive Range of Needle Bearings

Boca Bearing Company, a leading specialist in miniature needle bearings, is proud to announce the release of its newest stock list for 2025. This update highlights an extensive inventory of needle bearings available off-the-shelf, designed to meet the demanding needs of modern industrial and engineering applications.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boca Bearing Company, a leading specialist in miniature needle bearings, is proud to announce the release of its newest stock list for 2025. This update highlights an extensive inventory of needle bearings available off-the-shelf, designed to meet the demanding needs of modern industrial and engineering applications.
Needle bearings employ a roller-style rolling element that drastically reduces friction on rotating surfaces. Known for their exceptional load-carrying capacity combined with a very small cross-sectional height, needle bearings are an ideal choice when space is limited without compromising strength. Available both with or without an inner ring, these bearings feature needle rollers guided parallel to the axis through a cage retainer. Thrust bearings are also supplied as a full complement of rollers without retainers for specialized applications.
Compared to ball bearings, needle bearings have a larger surface area in contact with outer bearing surfaces and require less clearance between the shaft and bearing diameter. The compact design typically includes an inner race (or sometimes just the shaft), a needle cage to contain and orient the needle rollers, the needle rollers themselves, and an outer race, making them indispensable in high-performance and compact mechanical systems.
"Our company takes pride in maintaining a full off-the-shelf inventory of miniature needle bearings, ensuring quick turnaround and reliability for all our customers' needs," said the Founder of Boca Bearing Company. "This new 2025 stock list reflects our continuous commitment to delivering precision components that support innovative engine components, including rocker arm pivots, pumps, compressors, and transmissions."
Boca Bearing Company invites engineers, manufacturers, and distributors to review the 2025 stock list to find the perfect needle bearing solutions for their projects. The comprehensive range and readily available stock promise to reduce lead times and improve production efficiencies.
Boca Bearing Company specializes in the manufacture and distribution of high-quality miniature needle bearings. With a focus on precision, durability, and customer service, Boca Bearing supports a wide array of industries by providing critical components that meet stringent engineering requirements.
For further information, to request a copy of the 2025 stock list, or to place an order, please visit www.bocabearing.com or contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
JR, Boca Bearings, 1 5619980004, [email protected], Boca Bearings
SOURCE Boca Bearings
