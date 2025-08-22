Boca Bearing Company Announces New 2025 Stock List Featuring Comprehensive Range of Needle Bearings

"Our company takes pride in maintaining a full off-the-shelf inventory of miniature needle bearings, ensuring quick turnaround and reliability for all our customers' needs," said the Founder of Boca Bearing Company. Post this

Compared to ball bearings, needle bearings have a larger surface area in contact with outer bearing surfaces and require less clearance between the shaft and bearing diameter. The compact design typically includes an inner race (or sometimes just the shaft), a needle cage to contain and orient the needle rollers, the needle rollers themselves, and an outer race, making them indispensable in high-performance and compact mechanical systems.

"Our company takes pride in maintaining a full off-the-shelf inventory of miniature needle bearings, ensuring quick turnaround and reliability for all our customers' needs," said the Founder of Boca Bearing Company. "This new 2025 stock list reflects our continuous commitment to delivering precision components that support innovative engine components, including rocker arm pivots, pumps, compressors, and transmissions."

Boca Bearing Company invites engineers, manufacturers, and distributors to review the 2025 stock list to find the perfect needle bearing solutions for their projects. The comprehensive range and readily available stock promise to reduce lead times and improve production efficiencies.

About Boca Bearing Company

Boca Bearing Company specializes in the manufacture and distribution of high-quality miniature needle bearings. With a focus on precision, durability, and customer service, Boca Bearing supports a wide array of industries by providing critical components that meet stringent engineering requirements.

For further information, to request a copy of the 2025 stock list, or to place an order, please visit www.bocabearing.com or contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

JR, Boca Bearings, 1 5619980004, [email protected], Boca Bearings

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Boca Bearings