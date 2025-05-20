Boca Bearing Company Expands Stainless Steel Bearing Line and Launches Innovative Ceramic Hybrid Bearings for Fishing Reels

"Our expanded stainless steel lineup and new ceramic hybrid fishing reel bearings demonstrate Boca Bearing Company's dedication to innovation, durability, and performance in the most demanding environments." Said Mr. Allen Baum, Founder Post this

These bearings utilize premium Stainless Steel 440C—a martensitic stainless steel renowned for its hardness, dimensional stability, toughness, and excellent corrosion resistance to environments such as fresh water, steam, crude oil, gasoline, perspiration, alcohol, blood, and food products. While 440C stainless steel bearings contain carbon and are slightly magnetic, they remain highly durable in demanding applications.

In addition to 440C bearings, Boca Bearing Company offers stainless steel balls in grades 302, 304, and 316. These grades provide enhanced corrosion resistance, with 302 stainless steel being fully non-magnetic, making it ideal for specialized applications. The 316 stainless steel variant is widely used in medical, surgical, and marine environments due to its superior saltwater resistance.

Boca's stainless steel mounted unit bearings are engineered for rigorous conditions found in medical, food, beverage, and chemical industries—environments that require frequent washdowns, exposure to contaminants, harsh chemicals, and high humidity. These bearings ensure optimal performance and longevity under such challenging conditions.

Boca Bearing introduces the Boca Saltwater Series Ceramic Hybrid Fishing Reel Bearings. This innovative line features specially formulated stainless-steel races combined with Si3N4 ceramic balls and an ABEC 7 precision rating. Independently lab-tested, these hybrid bearings demonstrate two to three times longer life in saltwater environments compared to conventional 440C stainless steel bearings.

As a trusted industry pioneer in ceramic bearing technology, the Boca Bearing Company continues to provide customers with superior products that reduce rolling resistance and improve energy efficiency. With no minimum order requirements and customizable service from prototyping to production, Boca Bearings is the ideal solution for applications demanding affordability, high speed, or extended service life.

