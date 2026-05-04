Boca Bearing Company Expands Stainless Steel Bearing Portfolio and Advances Corrosion-Resistant Hybrid/Ceramic Solutions for Industrial Equipment

"Engineers and buyers need bearings that survive washdowns, liquids, and continuous duty. Our expanded stainless line and hybrid options help reduce downtime, simplify sourcing, and lower lifecycle cost." Post this

Boca Bearing's stainless steel lineup now spans a broad range of bearing types and components, including radial bearings, mounted units, insert bearings, one-way bearings, needle bearings, angular contact bearings, machine tool spindle bearings, thrust bearings, and stainless steel balls.

Many products are manufactured with 440C stainless steel, a martensitic stainless known for hardness, dimensional stability, toughness, and corrosion resistance in environments that include fresh water, steam, fuels, and many process conditions. (As a high-carbon stainless, 440C may be slightly magnetic.)

To support specification flexibility, Boca Bearings also offers stainless steel balls in 302, 304, and 316 grades—including 316 for enhanced resistance in marine/coastal exposure and other corrosive environments, and 302 for non-magnetic requirements.

Boca's stainless steel-mounted unit bearings are engineered for industries where frequent washdowns, humidity, and contaminants are routine, such as food & beverage, chemical processing, and medical-adjacent manufacturing.

For applications where traditional steel bearings struggle under speed, washdown, or corrosion risk, Boca's ceramic hybrid bearings combine specially formulated stainless steel races with Si3N4 ceramic balls and are available in ABEC 7 precision. In independent lab testing under saltwater exposure, these hybrid bearings demonstrated 2–3x longer life versus conventional 440C stainless steel bearings—supporting longer service intervals and more predictable maintenance planning.

"Engineers and buyers need bearings that survive washdowns, liquids, and continuous duty. Our expanded stainless line and hybrid options help reduce downtime, simplify sourcing, and lower lifecycle cost."- Tommy Channell, Director of Engineering, Boca Bearing Company.

Engineering Resources

To help teams evaluate bearing selection and total cost of ownership, Boca Bearing offers the following resources:

Case Study: Maximizing Uptime in Bottling and Filling Lines (downtime can reach $30,000+/hour, and in some operations $50,000+/hour)

https://info.bocabearings.com/maximizing-uptime-in-bottling-and-filling-lines

Whitepaper: The Ultimate Guide to Full Ceramic Bearings in Water Processing / Filtration / Liquid Handling

https://3276758.hs-sites.com/https/www.bocabearings.com/files/files/downloads/ultimate-guide-to-full-ceramic-bearings-in-water.pdf

Whitepaper: Common Pitfalls When Specifying Bearings for Medical Devices

https://3276758.hs-sites.com/pitfalls-medical-device-bearings

Boca Bearing supports customers from prototype to production, offers no minimum order requirements, and provides wholesale discounts upon request.

For specifications, sourcing support, or to request a quote, visit www.bocabearings.com or contact Boca Bearing Company directly at [email protected]

Boca Bearing Company — Precision Bearings Engineered for Performance and Durability.

Media Contact

JR, Boca Bearings, 1 5619980004, [email protected], Boca Bearings

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SOURCE Boca Bearings