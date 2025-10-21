Boca Bearing Company today announced a major expansion of its thrust bearing portfolio, adding multiple materials and configurations to meet demanding industrial, automotive, aerospace, medical, marine, and robotics applications.
Boca Bearing Company Expands Thrust Bearing Line with Chrome, Stainless, and Advanced Ceramic Options
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boca Bearing Company today announced a major expansion of its thrust bearing portfolio, adding multiple materials and configurations to meet demanding industrial, automotive, aerospace, medical, marine, and robotics applications.
New product options:
- Materials: Chrome steel, stainless steel, ceramic hybrid (steel races with ceramic balls), and full ceramic (ZrO2 and Si3N4)
- Sizes: Metric and inch
- Types: Flat washer and grooved washer
- Rolling elements: Ball, needle, and roller
Performance highlights:
- Axial load support: Engineered for side/axial loads with options to match static and dynamic load requirements
- Speed capability: Higher RPM in oil vs. grease; application-specific guidance available
- Temperature and corrosion: Full ceramic thrust bearings operate from -70°C to 260°C and excel in harsh, corrosive, or high-temperature environments
- Efficiency: Ceramic balls are up to 40% lighter than steel, reducing rolling resistance, friction, and energy consumption
- Lubrication flexibility: Full ceramic and ceramic hybrid thrust bearings can operate without lubrication in select applications
Engineering support:
- Application matching by bore, OD, and width
- Load and speed ratings available upon request
- No minimum order quantities; support from prototyping to production
- Wholesale discounts available
"Our customers don't have to wait. We maintain a full, off-the-shelf inventory of thrust bearings—across chrome steel, stainless, ceramic hybrid, and full ceramic, in both metric and inch sizes, so engineers can move from concept to production without delays." Said Allen Baum, Founder.
About Boca Bearing Company: Founded in 1987, Boca Bearing Company is a trusted leader in ceramic bearing technology, focused on reducing rolling resistance and conserving energy. The company offers a comprehensive inventory, rapid fulfillment, and expert technical support.
Media and Sales Contact Boca Bearing Company Phone: 1-800-332-3256 Email: [email protected] Web: www.bocabearings.com
Media Contact
JR, Boca Bearings, 1 5619980004, [email protected], Boca Bearings
SOURCE Boca Bearings
