With 10,000+ SKUs in stock, same-day delivery, and free consultations with our in-house engineers, we help customers get the right bearing fast and get it right the first time Post this

Metal balls, typically made from alloy steel, carbon steel, or stainless steel, are defined by four key measurements: Outer Diameter (the average overall width), Permissible Deviation (the greatest radial distance between an ideal sphere and the actual ball surface), Surface Roughness (minor surface irregularities that fall short of a true deviation), and diameter Tolerance (the maximum allowable variance from the specified diameter). Boca Bearings stocks a deep inventory of 52100 Chrome Steel, 440C Stainless Steel, 300-series Stainless Steel, and Carbon Steel balls to meet virtually any specification, with no minimum order required and same-day delivery.

For applications demanding even more, Boca Bearings' ceramic ball line offers a compelling alternative to metal. Made from inorganic, nonmetallic materials processed at extreme temperatures, ceramic balls achieve an exceptionally smooth finish and tight tolerances, giving them a dramatically lower coefficient of friction than steel. Precision grinding removes surface irregularities, and the finished balls are harder than steel, translating into longer service life, greater reliability, and higher achievable speeds. Ceramic balls also offer high stiffness, low thermal expansion, light weight, and corrosion and electrical resistance.

Boca Bearings carries a full range of Silicon Nitride, Alumina Oxide, and Zirconia ceramic balls, along with a higher-density, Hot Isostatic Pressed (HIP) ceramic series. The ball inventory extends well beyond standard steel and ceramic. Hollow 304 Stainless Steel balls, supplied with a 0.8mm wall thickness, a mill finish, and a weld seam ground flush, give engineers, artists, and designers a decorative, corrosion-resistant option for sculpture and outdoor work.

For the harshest environments, Boca's S-2 Rock Bit Ball Series is engineered for oil field equipment and offshore drilling operations, standing up to the abrasion of pulverized rock and mud slurries while withstanding heavy shock loads. The line has since grown to include soda lime glass, plastic, and brass balls as well, giving customers one of the broadest material selections available from a single supplier.

To help engineers put this material knowledge to work, Boca Bearings also maintains a Resource Hub of engineering white papers and real-world case studies, covering topics from ceramic check-valve reliability in disposable medical cannula systems to uptime improvements on bottling and filling lines, oven bearing performance in bakery equipment, and comparative guides to common bearing types. The hub is updated regularly and is free to browse for any engineer evaluating a material or application.

"With 10,000+ SKUs in stock, same-day delivery, and free consultations with our in-house engineers, we help customers get the right bearing fast and get it right the first time," said a Boca Bearing Company spokesperson.

Boca Bearing Company has been one of the most trusted names in ceramic bearing technology since 1987, driven by a singular focus on reducing rolling resistance and conserving energy for its customers. The company carries no minimum order and serves as a one-stop shop from prototyping through full production, backed by same-day shipping across an inventory of more than 10,000 SKUs. Whether the priority is affordability, longevity, or high speed, Boca Bearings has a bearing built for the job, with wholesale discounts available.

About Boca Bearing Company

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, Boca Bearing Company is a world leader in specialty miniature and ceramic bearings, serving the medical, aerospace, robotics, food and beverage, industrial, and recreation markets. Operating from a 30,000-square-foot facility with more than 10 million items in stock across 10,000+ SKUs, the ISO 9001–certified company ships same-day and supports customers through international offices in Shanghai, Colombia, and Thailand. Learn more at www.bocabearings.com

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JR, Boca Bearings, 1 5619980004, [email protected], Boca Bearings

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