Boca Bearing Expands Mounted Unit Bearings Portfolio with Stainless, Thermoplastic, and Mini Low-Profile Options for Demanding Environments

For applications requiring non-corrosive housings with high mechanical integrity, Boca Bearing now offers Thermoplastic Mounted Unit Bearings featuring high-grade thermoplastic housings paired with stainless steel inserts. Thermoplastic housings will not rust or corrode and maintain excellent stiffness, strength, and dimensional stability. Upon request, engineers can specify full ceramic or ceramic hybrid insert bearings, from 0.5000 inch to 1.5000 inch bores, in both metric and inch sizes, enabling tailored performance for speed, temperature, or chemical compatibility.

Rounding out the expansion, Boca Bearing introduces Mini Mounted Unit Bearings with low-profile geometries for tight-envelope designs. These units feature rustproof housings in a special alloy or stainless steel 304, with bearing options in high carbon chromium steel or stainless steel 440C. Pillow block and two-bolt flange styles are available immediately, allowing rapid integration into compact mechanisms without compromising reliability.

Selection is straightforward: specify shaft size alongside radial and thrust load requirements to identify the optimal unit. For technical projects that demand lower rolling resistance, higher efficiency, and longer service life, Boca Bearing's ceramic leadership, pioneered since 1987, translates into measurable performance gains from prototype to production. The company maintains no minimum order quantities and supports volume programs with wholesale discounts.

"Our expanded mounted unit bearing line gives engineers a complete toolkit; from stainless solutions for washdown lines to thermoplastic and ceramic options for aggressive chemistries and high-speed duty," said Allen Baum, Founder at The Boca Bearing Company. "We've focused on simplifying specification while delivering materials and geometries that stand up to real-world constraints: space, corrosion, and uptime."

About The Boca Bearing Company: A pioneer in ceramic bearing technology since 1987, The Boca Bearing Company is dedicated to reducing rolling resistance and conserving energy across industries. Boca Bearing offers a comprehensive selection for affordability, longevity, and high-speed performance, with no minimum order quantities and end-to-end support from prototyping through production.

Availability

Styles: Pillow Block, Two-Bolt Flange, Four-Bolt Flange

Materials: Stainless Steel, Thermoplastic Housing with Stainless Insert, Full Ceramic, Ceramic Hybrid, Mini Low-Profile Units

Bore sizes: 0.5000 in to 1.5000 in in both metric and inch equivalents

Wholesale discounts available upon request

For specifications, CAD, and ordering, contact [email protected] or visit www.bocabearings.com.

