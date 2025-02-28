Boca Bearings, a leader in high-quality ceramic bearings for nearly 40 years, announces the enhancement of our off-the-shelf inventory of automation bearings!

We are excited to launch our Automation series, designed for applications requiring straight-line movement.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boca Bearings, a leader in high-quality ceramic bearings for nearly 40 years, is thrilled to announce the enhancement of our off-the-shelf inventory of automation bearings. This new series encompasses a diverse selection of bearings tailored for various industrial applications.
We are excited to launch our Automation series, designed for applications requiring straight-line movement. Our Automation series includes Linear Bearings. These are now offered in chrome, ceramic-hybrid, and full ceramic ZRO2 options. Our comprehensive off-the-shelf selection guarantees that customers will have immediate access to the bearings necessary for their specific needs.
Additionally, Boca Bearings provides a full line of Cam Yoke Bearings suited for industrial applications. These bearings, which are essentially roller bearings attached to the ends of cam yoke arms, come in both standard and stainless-steel versions.
Moreover, our Cam Followers, also referred to as track followers, are available in standard and stainless-steel forms. These bearings utilize either rollers or needles as rolling elements, offering versatility for a wide array of applications.
Our 9900 Series Bearings are designed for superior performance and durability, making them perfect for multiple applications, including automotive and automation. They are available in stainless steel, chrome steel, ceramic hybrid, and full ceramic options, with both shielded and sealed configurations.
We also feature the 7500 DLG Series, meticulously crafted for applications that demand high precision and reliability, such as automotive, robotics, automation, and precision machinery. This series comes in steel and ceramic hybrid variations, with slightly extended inner rings, grooves, snap rings, and options for shields or seals.
Finally, the 7600 DLG Series bearings are specifically designed for rigorous applications within industries like automation and industrial equipment. These are available in steel and ceramic hybrid versions, featuring extended inner rings on both sides, grooves, snap rings, locking set screws, and options for shields or seals.
Boca Bearings Founder, Mr. Allen Baum stated, "We take pride in our exceptional selection of off-the-shelf automation bearings, meticulously curated to support businesses in achieving their automation objectives."
Boca Bearings is dedicated to providing high-quality automation bearings that meet the varied needs of our industrial customers. With our expanded off-the-shelf inventory, we are confident in our ability to supply the right bearings for any industrial application. Order today, ship today!
For more information about our automation bearings and other products, please visit www.bocabearings.com or contact us at [email protected].
