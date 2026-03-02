Boca Bearings Boosts Machine Tool Performance with Expanded Industrial Lineup

"We carry a full off‑the‑shelf inventory of machine tool bearings, now with ceramic balls for improved performance." Post this

"Its extensive range of Standard and Ceramic Hybrid Machine Tool Bearings sets Boca Bearings apart," said Boca Bearings founder, Allen Baum.

Boca Bearings stocks metric bore sizes from 6mm to 75mm, with larger dimensions available upon request.

The company offers a comprehensive selection to meet diverse industrial requirements, including the new and expanded 2RZ double‑sealed inventory. Product options include:

Standard Version: B700, B7000, B7200, B7800, and B7900 Series

Ceramic Hybrid Version: HCB700, HCB7000, HCB7200, HCB7300, HCB7800, and HCB7900 Series

To ensure precision and accuracy, ABEC #7 / ISO P4 ratings are available in both 15° and 25° contact angles.

Boca Bearings also stocks Universal Flush Ground and Light Preload options, with Medium and Heavy Preload configurations available upon request.

"We carry a full off‑the‑shelf inventory of machine tool bearings, now with ceramic balls for improved performance," Baum added.

Beyond its catalog offering, Boca Bearings provides custom-engineered solutions for unique applications. Experienced engineers work closely with customers to design and manufacture bearings tailored to specific performance criteria and operating environments.

To help engineers and plant managers make informed decisions, Boca Bearings has published a free Machine Tool Bearing White Paper, available for download by clicking this link: WHITE PAPER.

For more information on how Boca Bearings' Machine Tool Bearings can improve the performance of industrial machinery, visit www.bocabearings.com or contact the customer service team at [email protected].

Boca Bearings remains committed to delivering high-quality bearings and exceptional service to support manufacturers in achieving their production goals. Follow@bocabearings for updates on new products and technical resources.

