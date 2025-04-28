Boca Bearings Expands Industry-Leading Full Ceramic Bearing Line, Reinforcing Ceramic Technology Leadership

The Boca Bearing Company, a recognized leader in advanced ceramic bearing technology, proudly announces the expanded availability of its full ceramic bearing product line. This comprehensive range includes full ceramic balls, deep groove radial bearings, thrust bearings, insert bearings, and angular contact bearings—engineered to meet the most demanding specialty applications.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boca Bearing Company, a recognized leader in advanced ceramic bearing technology, proudly announces the expanded availability of its full ceramic bearing product line. This comprehensive range includes full ceramic balls, deep groove radial bearings, thrust bearings, insert bearings, and angular contact bearings—engineered to meet the most demanding specialty applications.
Ceramic bearings offer distinct advantages over traditional steel bearings, making them ideal for industries requiring higher RPMs, reduced weight, and durability in extreme environments. Boca Bearings' ceramic materials—Silicon Nitride (Si3N4), Zirconia Oxide (ZrO2), Alumina Oxide (Al2O3), and the recently introduced Silicon Carbide (SiC)—deliver unmatched performance, including non-magnetic and non-conductive properties, operation without lubrication, and exceptional resistance to corrosion and extreme temperatures.
Key benefits of Boca Bearings' ceramic products include:
- Superior Hardness & Longevity: Silicon Nitride balls outperform steel, providing up to 10 times longer ball life and maintaining smoother surface finishes that reduce friction and heat generation.
- Enhanced Thermal Properties: With approximately 35% lower thermal expansion and 50% less thermal conductivity than steel, ceramic bearings operate cooler even at high speeds. Silicon Carbide balls withstand temperatures up to 1600°C.
- Resistance to Electromagnetic Damage: Ceramic bearings eliminate raceway scarring caused by pulse-modulated adjustable-speed motors and high-frequency inverters, preventing premature bearing failure.
- Wide Temperature Range: Full ceramic bearings reliably perform in environments ranging from -100°C to 900°C.
- Lightweight & Corrosion Resistant: Ceramic bearings weigh roughly one-third of comparable steel bearings and resist corrosion from acids, moisture, and saltwater.
Boca Bearings serves a diverse portfolio of industries with ceramic solutions suitable for cryo-pumps, medical devices, semiconductor manufacturing, turbine flow meters, food processing, robotics, optics, and more.
With over 10,000 different bearing types and more than 10 million units in stock, Boca Bearings offers one of the largest inventories of ceramic and hybrid bearings globally. This extensive availability ensures fast turnaround and dependable supply chains for critical industrial, medical, and specialty applications.
"The Boca Bearing Company remains committed to innovation and excellence in ceramic bearing technology," said a company spokesperson. "Our expanded full ceramic bearing line continues to provide engineers and manufacturers with the performance, reliability, and customization essential for today's high-demand applications."
For more information about Boca Bearings' full ceramic bearing solutions, visit www.bocabearings.com.
About Boca Bearings
The Boca Bearing Company has consistently led the bearing industry through innovative ceramic technology, delivering unmatched quality and extensive stock to support a wide range of high-performance applications worldwide.
