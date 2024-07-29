Boca Bearings Expands Off-the-Shelf Inventory of Automation Bearings

Boca Bearings, a 37-year leading provider of high-quality ceramic bearings, is excited to announce the expansion of our off-the-shelf inventory of automation bearings. The automation series includes a wide range of bearings designed for various industrial applications.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boca Bearings, a 37-year leading provider of high-quality ceramic bearings, is excited to announce the expansion of our off-the-shelf inventory of automation bearings. The automation series includes a wide range of bearings designed for various industrial applications.
We start the series with Linear bearings, which are used in applications where a component needs to be moved along a straight line, and are now available in chrome, ceramic hybrid, and full ceramic ZRO2 options. Our complete off-the-shelf inventory ensures that customers have access to the bearings they need for their specific requirements.
In addition, Boca Bearings offers a complete line of Cam Yoke bearings for industrial applications. These bearings are essentially roller bearings mounted on the end of the arms of the cam yoke and are available in standard and stainless steel options.
Furthermore, Cam Followers, also known as track followers, are available in standard and stainless steel versions. These bearings can use either rollers or needles as a rolling element, providing versatility for a wide range of applications.
Along with the above, the 9900 series bearings are engineered for optimal performance and durability, making them suitable for a variety of applications including automotive and automation. Available in stainless steel, chrome steel, ceramic hybrid, and full ceramic options, as well as both shielded and sealed versions.
Readily available as well is the 7500 DLG series. These bearings are meticulously designed for applications requiring high precision and reliability, such as automotive, robotics, automation, and precision machinery. Available in steel and ceramic hybrid with slightly extended inner rings, a groove and snap ring, with shields or seals.
Lastly, the 7600 DLG series bearings are specifically engineered for demanding applications in industries such as automation and industrial equipment. Available in steel and ceramic hybrid versions with extended inner rings on both sides, groove and snap ring, locking set screws, and with shields or seals.
Boca Bearings Founder, Mr. Allen Baum stated "We take pride in our exceptional selection of off-the-shelf automation bearings, meticulously curated to support businesses in achieving their automation objectives"
Boca Bearings is committed to providing high-quality automation bearings to meet the diverse needs of our industrial customers. With our expanded off-the-shelf inventory, we are confident that we can provide the right bearings for any industrial application. Order today, ship today.
For more information about our automation bearings and other products, please visit www.bocabearings.com or contact us at [email protected]
