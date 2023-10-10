Boca Bearings for the 4th Consecutive Year Joins the Global Fight Against Breast Cancer

"Each year, we witness our campaign's incredible impact on the community, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to educate and empower individuals in the fight against breast cancer." Said Allen Baum, Boca Bearings' founder. Tweet this

This year's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign aims to build on the success of previous years by engaging the community in various awareness-raising activities. An integral part of the campaign will be the utilization of social media platforms to raise awareness and reach a wider audience.

With the help of our customers, influencers, and community ambassadors, Boca Bearings aims to spread crucial messages about the importance of breast cancer screenings and early detection. Engaging content such as videos, infographics, and personal stories will be disseminated across various channels, encouraging women and men to prioritize their breast health. With the hashtag #Tell2Too we hope our message will be amplified; we tell two, you tell two too, and so on. Moreover, our dedicated breast cancer awareness page contains vital information and resources for individuals seeking additional information about breast cancer screenings and prevention.

In conjunction with those efforts, we are also giving away 500 BB Breast Cancer Awareness Hats. Finally, our team will hold a Hotdog Pink Day Lunch, where employees are encouraged to wear pink attire and the BB Breast Cancer Awareness Hat and contribute a small donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Together, we can leave a lasting impact on the fight against breast cancer.

To learn more about the Boca Bearings 4th year Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign or get involved, visit https://community.bocabearings.com/

We thank you for your support and love.

Warmly,

The Boca Bearings Company

