Boca Bearings has expanded its automation bearing inventory, adding new options for linear motion, industrial automation, and robotics applications

Boca Bearings also supplies a full line of Cam Yoke Bearings for industrial equipment. These bearings, which function as roller bearings mounted to cam yoke arms, are available in standard and stainless-steel versions.

Cam Followers (track followers) are offered in standard and stainless steel, using either rollers or needles as rolling elements to support a range of guided motion and load-handling requirements.

The 9900 Series Bearings are designed for general-purpose and high-performance applications, including automotive and automation. They are available in stainless steel, chrome steel, ceramic hybrid, and full ceramic versions, with both shielded and sealed options.

The 7500 DLG Series is suited for applications that require higher precision and reliability, such as automotive, robotics, automation, and precision machinery. These bearings are available in steel and ceramic hybrid variants, with slightly extended inner rings, grooves, snap rings, and optional shields or seals.

The 7600 DLG Series is designed for demanding applications in automation and industrial equipment. These bearings are offered in steel and ceramic hybrid versions, featuring extended inner rings on both sides, grooves, snap rings, locking set screws, and optional shields or seals.

Automation Bearings and Robotics

The expanded automation bearing lineup is intended to support the growing use of robotics in manufacturing, logistics, and other automated systems. Linear bearings enable accurate and repeatable straight-line motion in robot axes, gantries, and pick‑and‑place systems. Cam followers and cam yoke bearings help guide and support robotic transfer lines, conveyors, and indexing mechanisms. Ceramic and ceramic‑hybrid options can reduce friction, wear, and maintenance requirements in high-speed or continuous-duty robotic applications, contributing to higher uptime and positioning accuracy.

Boca Bearings Founder, Allen Baum, stated, "We take pride in our exceptional selection of off-the-shelf automation bearings, meticulously curated to support businesses in achieving their automation objectives."

Boca Bearings continues to focus on supplying bearings that meet a wide range of industrial and robotics requirements. Same-day shipping is available on many off‑the‑shelf items.

For more information about Boca Bearings' automation bearings and other products, visit www.bocabearings.com or contact [email protected].

