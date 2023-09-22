Boca Raton CPA Firm Grau & Associates Promotes Silvia Chavez to Audit Senior

We are confident Silvia will excel in this new leadership role and continue to offer unparalleled service to our expanding roster of clients. Tweet this

"Silvia's remarkable organizational skills, audit expertise, and ability to manage multiple projects make her an immense asset to our team," said Antonio Grau, Founding Partner and CEO of Grau & Associates. "We are confident she will excel in this new leadership role and continue to offer unparalleled service to our expanding roster of clients."

Established in 2005, Grau & Associates is locally renowned as a leading provider of audit and attestation services to Florida government agencies, such as municipalities, special districts, and non-profits. The firm services over 300 government clients and is the only firm in South Florida to specialize in governmental auditing services.

"The commitment to excellence as well as the veteran experience in our niche here at Grau speaks to why the firm has such a great reputation in the industry," Chavez said. "I look forward to being a part of the firm's continued success and growth."

