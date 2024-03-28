Boca Raton Real Estate Advisor Ranks #1 in the Americas

"Through our brand's commitment to excellence and client-centric approach, I am empowered to deliver exceptional results for my clients in this exclusive market segment, solidifying Engel & Völkers as the premium choice for luxury real estate transactions." Post this

Ledwitz joined forces with Engel & Völkers in 2017 when he acquired the franchise rights to Engel & Völkers Boca Raton. With over $1 billion in sales volume, his extensive industry experience dates back to 1993, with a specialized focus on premier country club communities, luxury waterfront properties and new construction in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Highland Beach.

"It was very gratifying to see Michael be recognized for his achievements in Palm Beach County and be named the top advisor for Engel & Völkers in the Americas," said Peter Giese CEO Engel & Völkers Florida. "In an ever-evolving real estate landscape, discerning luxury home sellers and buyers seek the expertise of dedicated, full-time advisors supported by an exceptional brand reputation. Michael exemplifies this standard of excellence, and his success is a testament to the trust our clients place in our advisors."

About Engel & Völkers:



Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers Florida:

Engel & Völkers Florida, as the Master License Partner of the esteemed luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in Florida, stands as a beacon of excellence in the state's real estate landscape. The company is renowned for its multifaceted marketing approach, seamlessly blending traditional and modern methods, offering training programs tailored for seasoned real estate professionals seeking to enhance their existing businesses, and for fostering a collaborative global network. Engel & Völkers Florida's unique business model propels its franchisees to the forefront of the premium market, enabling them to seize market share and fortify their bottom line.

With a robust presence spanning over 50 markets, including iconic destinations, coastal retreats, thriving metropolises, and quaint towns, Engel & Völkers Florida represents a network of franchise locations strategically positioned to cater to the discerning needs of luxury clientele across the Sunshine State.

Continuing its strategic growth initiatives, Engel & Völkers Florida is committed to further strengthening and expanding its footprint in key premium real estate markets statewide. For those interested in learning more about the Engel & Völkers brand or exploring opportunities to join its esteemed global network, renowned for its hallmark attributes of competence, exclusivity, and passion, inquiries are welcomed at our corporate office located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Alternatively, you can reach us by phone at +1 239-348-9000. For comprehensive information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Weigelt, Engel & Völkers Florida, 1 2393489000, [email protected], Engel & Völkers Florida

SOURCE Engel & Völkers Florida