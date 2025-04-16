Bocado Brings Back the Iconic Burger for One Day to Support Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Bocado's iconic burgers return for one day on May 3 to support Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Enjoy a smash burger and fries while helping fund autism care at Marcus Autism Center.

ATLANTA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bocado, a cherished name in Atlanta's culinary scene, is bringing back its iconic smash burgers for a one-day-only event in support of a meaningful cause.

On Saturday, May 3rd, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, guests can enjoy Bocado's signature burger and fries by advance ticket purchase, with 10% of all proceeds donated to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, benefiting the Marcus Autism Center.

This highly anticipated pop-up event presents a rare opportunity to savor the burger that earned Bocado its devoted following, while contributing to the vital work of Marcus Autism Center—one of the nation's leading resources for the diagnosis, research, and treatment of autism spectrum disorder in children and adolescents.

"We're thrilled to bring back a taste of Bocado for such a special occasion," said Brian Lewis, owner of Bocado. "Supporting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Marcus Autism Center is a cause close to our hearts, and we invite the community to join us in making a difference—one burger at a time."

Taking place on Derby Day at Bocado's Sandy Springs location (6300 Powers Ferry Road), the event will feature the return of the classic Bocado smash burger, served with American cheese, B&B pickles, and house-made mayo—crafted with the same high-quality ingredients and unforgettable flavor that longtime fans remember.

Guests are encouraged to dress up for Derby Day festivities and bring their appetites for an afternoon of food, fun, and philanthropy.

Mark your calendars and bring your appetite! This is a fantastic chance to indulge in a classic Atlanta burger experience and support the crucial services provided by the Marcus Autism Center.

Event Details:

* What: Bocado Burger Pop-Up

* When: Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, Noon - 10:00 PM

* Where: 6300 Powers Ferry Road

* Tickets: Purchase tickets for one order of a burger and fries https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bocado-burgers-derby-day-tickets-1313007493759

* Benefit: 10% of all sales will be donated to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, benefiting the Marcus Autism Center.

Media Contact

Eunice Carter, Accrescent Marketing, 1 770-713-6266, [email protected], https://accrescentmarketing.com/

SOURCE Accrescent Marketing