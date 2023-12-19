Boccia Inc. Announces New Website to Better Serve Customers

Boccia Inc., the most trusted name in waterproofing and masonry since 1955, has released a new and improved website. The new website is the latest of the company's efforts to meet the demands of their increasing commercial and residential client base.
LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boccia Inc., the most trusted name in waterproofing and masonry since 1955, has released a new and improved website. The new website is the latest of the company's efforts to meet the demands of their increasing commercial and residential client base.
"We have just gone through one of the most severe storm seasons in history." Says Vinny Boccia, Engineer. "Homeowners, business owners, and property management companies have faced flooding issues, structural damage, and more because of this season's weather patterns. We wanted to make sure both current and future customers could find the information they need quickly and easily on our website. Hopefully, this helps put people at ease when facing these issues."
"Nothing is more unsettling than having your home or business damaged, especially when you feel helpless to prevent or repair the damage." continues Vinny Boccia, Engineer. "Boccia Inc. can help eliminate this feeling. If you have already suffered any kind of damage our team of experts can get your home or business back to normal. If you are concerned about future damage, we can make sure you are protected so you can rest easy regardless of what Mother Nature throws your way."
Boccia Inc is a family owned and operated company offering a multitude of services for commercial and residential customers including basement and crawlspace waterproofing, masonry and structural repairs, mold removal, basement escape windows and much more. Anyone looking to learn more about Boccia Inc. can visit the company website at www.BocciaBros.com or call them directly at (516) 747-7727.
CONTACT:
Vinny Boccia, Engineer
Boccia Inc.
(516) 747-7727
SOURCE Boccia, Inc.
