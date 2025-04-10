BOCCIA Inc. Celebrates 70 Years Of Waterproofing and Masonry Expertise

BOCCIA Inc Is The Most Trusted Name In Waterproofing & Masonry Since 1955.
GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOCCIA Inc. Waterproofing and Masonry is proudly celebrating their 70 years in business. Founded in 1955 by Ray Boccia, the company has thrived by upholding his core belief that doing things the "right way" leads to lasting success. This philosophy has driven BOCCIA Inc. to consistently deliver exceptional waterproofing and masonry solutions to residential and commercial clients throughout Nassau and Suffolk Counties, as well as Queens.
"Reaching a milestone like seventy years is a tremendous achievement, especially for a family-owned local business," says Vincent Boccia, Owner. "It all began with my father, Ray Boccia, who embodied the American dream. As a union bricklayer and immigrant from Italy, he started this company in 1955, working out of the back of his Dodge. Over time, his craftsmanship and dedication earned him recognition in the waterproofing and masonry industry. Today, BOCCIA Inc. has grown to become the area's leader in these services, remaining a family-operated business with myself, my brother, and now the fourth generation—my son, Michael Boccia."
"I am honored to be able to help continue the business my grandfather founded seventy years ago," said Michael Boccia. "My grandfather arrived in this country at the age of seventeen with no money or formal education to his name. My family has continued his hard work ethic to providing only the best waterproofing and masonry services for the last seventy years. As we face a climate of increasingly severe storm events, I am eager to continue the family's name time-tested legacy."
BOCCIA, Inc. has been providing waterproofing and masonry restoration services since 1955. The experts at BOCCIA have accumulated a wealth of experience and expertise through their successful completion of thousands of residential and commercial projects across Nassau and Suffolk Counties and Queens. For more information, visit bocciabros.com.
