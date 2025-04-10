BOCCIA Inc. Celebrates 70 Years Of Waterproofing and Masonry Expertise

"It all began with my father, Ray Boccia, a union bricklayer and immigrant from Italy, he started this company in 1955. BOCCIA Inc. has grown to become the area's leader in these services, remaining a family-operated business with myself, my brother, and now my son Michael Boccia." – Vincent Boccia Post this

"I am honored to be able to help continue the business my grandfather founded seventy years ago," said Michael Boccia. "My grandfather arrived in this country at the age of seventeen with no money or formal education to his name. My family has continued his hard work ethic to providing only the best waterproofing and masonry services for the last seventy years. As we face a climate of increasingly severe storm events, I am eager to continue the family's name time-tested legacy."

About BOCCIA Inc.:

BOCCIA, Inc. has been providing waterproofing and masonry restoration services since 1955. The experts at BOCCIA have accumulated a wealth of experience and expertise through their successful completion of thousands of residential and commercial projects across Nassau and Suffolk Counties and Queens. For more information, visit bocciabros.com.

