Boccia Inc. Waterproofing Welcomes Fourth Generation, Michael Boccia

Michael brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company through his years working alongside his father and grandfather learning the family trade of waterproofing and masonry. After earning his civil engineering degree at Villanova University, Michael worked for two international construction and consulting firms, Skanska and KPMG, where he was a key team member on major renovation projects including waterproofing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Currently he is pursuing his MBA as well as his New York State Professional Engineering (PE) license.

"As you can imagine, this is a moment of immense pride for me," said Michael Boccia. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to carry on the vision of my grandfather, who arrived in this country from southern Italy at the age of 17 with no money or formal education to his name. As we face a climate of increasingly severe storm events, I am eager to continue BOCCIA's time-tested legacy of serving New York with our premier waterproofing services."

BOCCIA, Inc. has been providing waterproofing and masonry restoration services since 1955. The experts at BOCCIA have accumulated a wealth of experience and expertise through their successful completion of thousands of residential and commercial projects across Nassau and Suffolk Counties and Queens. For more information, visit bocciabros.com.

