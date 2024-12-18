BoConcept Introduces Tivoli: A New Capsule Collection of Sculpted Coffee Tables by Designer Morten Georgsen

Inspired by Georgsen's childhood memories, Tivoli's sculpted coffee tables bring organic shapes and a travertine-effect finish to BoConcept's modern collection.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BoConcept, the premium Danish furniture retailer known for its modern, functional designs, proudly unveils Tivoli, a new collection of sculpted coffee tables that brings both style and versatility into the heart of modern homes. Designed by Danish-born, Spain-based designer Morten Georgsen, Tivoli is inspired by the tactile joy of childhood clay modeling and infused with a timeless travertine-effect finish. This mini-capsule collection reflects Georgsen's deep-rooted passion for materiality and form, delivering a unique, playful approach to functional furniture.

"Playing with clay and creating small sculptures was a daily pleasure in my childhood," Georgsen said. "When I realized the abilities of concrete, and how I could create various shapes, I thought of my childhood and the clay. And having been a furniture designer for more than 30 years, the idea of exploiting the 'shaping' merits of the material into some practical and appealing furniture became an obsession."

Crafted from lightweight concrete with a printed travertine effect, the Tivoli tables combine sculptural beauty with practical function. Each piece is hollow to ensure easy movement, a design element Georgsen emphasized to avoid the challenges posed by solid travertine tables.

"Our demand on the production process was very excessive," Georgsen said. "We wanted the furniture pieces to be hollow to minimize weight, as you cannot move a solid travertine/marble table of that size around. We wanted the top and sides to meet in a way in which the transition was unnoticeable/not felt, and we wanted all pieces to be unique — like real travertine. We worked intensely with the factory, making many samples, and today, we can look at produced models that are absolutely stunning and bring to life the images I had envisioned in my head before starting the project."

Designed in three different sizes and shapes, Tivoli is adaptable for any setting, whether used as a single focal point or arranged in creative configurations. "One of the important features for functionality was the weight of the items," Georgsen said. "I created three different sizes and shapes, so depending on space and someone's needs, you can use them for compact living or combine them in various ways and go 'eternally.' I did not want the individual pieces to fit together like a jigsaw, but I wanted to give them an organic style so they play together in a perfect imperfection."

Georgsen's choice of travertine reflects his attention to both aesthetic and practical considerations. "I chose to go close to the authentic Roman travertine with very little yellow in it," he said. "I felt that too much yellow would make the collection hard to fit with other materials like wood and fabrics, so the yellow was toned down to beige. The end result looks like a beautiful travertine found in Rome."

BoConcept has long been a champion of versatile, sustainable and modern design, a philosophy that resonates deeply with Georgsen's work. Having partnered with BoConcept since the 1990s, Georgsen has crafted numerous iconic collections for the brand, consistently pushing boundaries in material innovation and aesthetic appeal.

"BoConcept's design philosophy and DNA is very much in line with mine. It has Danish roots with an international approach and touch," Georgsen said. "Living in Spain and having my studio here has for sure opened my eyes to other influences. My look on minimalism has probably moved a bit, although I always start a project with the core version of a design. That's also an excellent way to save materials and thereby practice sustainability."

BoConcept has over 300 stores globally, including 16 across multiple major U.S. markets. Find more information on the new Tivoli coffee table collection: https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/discover/tables/tivoli/?srsltid=AfmBOoo5xJkYD814RaJ8GgrRhzG8l33lJpYQ9TufO6ZPj4q8av1DukQx

ABOUT BOCONCEPT

Since opening its first franchise in Paris in 1993, BoConcept has become a global leader in the design of bold, stylish furniture, boasting more than 300 locations in 65 countries around the world. Founded in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept differentiates itself by offering premium quality, modern designs that elevate interior spaces to achieve their full potential. The company remains focused on creating functional furniture for the urban consumer through partnerships with the world's leading interior designers. Backed by a proven global concept and strong franchise support system, BoConcept's 16 U.S. locations include a flagship store, which opened in December 2017 on New York City's famed Madison Avenue. For more information please visit http://www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/franchise.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE BoConcept