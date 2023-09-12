BoConcept to Open Newest Location in Boca Raton Before End of Year

The Danish furniture brand will open the doors to its newest retail space in Mizner Park, providing the community a much-needed hub for functional, stylish furniture.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept.12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BoConcept, the premium Danish furniture franchise, has announced its newest opening in Boca Raton, Florida. The location will open in Mizner Park, at 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, before the end of the year, providing a convenient retail option for local designers, architects and shoppers to upgrade their furniture selections with eye-catching, functional options.

"As part of the BoConcept expansion plan, we've been working to open one to two new stores each year," said Joe Morin, regional manager. "We opened up in Midtown Miami this April, and the response to that opening has been incredible. When we announced that we'd be opening another location in Boca Raton, we heard from a lot of designers and architects who had attended the Midtown opening that they love the idea of us coming to Boca Raton."

With positive feedback surrounding the opening, and many local architects and designers anxiously awaiting the launch, BoConcept looks forward to becoming a staple in the bustling Boca Raton design market, serving anyone seeking unique yet functional furniture products for their homes.

The Danish furniture brand designs, produces and sells bold and functional furniture that fits perfectly in a range of living, dining, sleeping, home-office and outdoor spaces. The Boca Raton location will mark the sixth BoConcept store in the South Florida area, making it even easier for designers, architects and home enthusiasts to access beautiful designs for their spaces.

"The new BoConcept location at Mizner Park will play a crucial role in our expansion plan," said Steen Knigge, director of U.S. marketing for BoConcept. "This storefront allows us to provide easier access to the brand for an enthusiastic audience of architects, designers and individual clients. Not to mention, it will help reinforce BoConcept's commitment to creating modern design elements that elevate interior spaces to achieve their true potential."

The Boca Raton location will be the sixth location opened by Carlos Salamonovitz, one of BoConcept's largest franchisees who owns over a dozen stores in South Florida and Mexico.

"Florida has been a perfect growth market for BoConcept," said Salamonovitz. "Since opening our first few locations, we've seen major demand for premium furniture from a very international clientele. There are still a lot of untapped opportunities in Florida, too, and we're excited to keep growing."

To show its commitment to the community in advance of the opening, BoConcept will be participating in Baptist Health's Grand Gala, a crucial fundraiser taking place October 21st. In support of the fundraising efforts, BoConcept will be donating one of its iconic Imola chairs for a silent auction. The chair is designed by Henrik Pedersen, made one-of-a-kind for the gala itself with 24-karat gold threading.

"The opportunity to partner with Baptist Health for a great initiative was so meaningful for us," said Morin. "Being a part of the Grand Gala event, an event that helps to support our community with patient care, education and so much more, allows us to give back in a way we are very proud of."

To learn more about franchising with BoConcept, visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/franchise.

About BoConcept

Since opening its first franchise in Paris in 1993, BoConcept has become a global leader in the design of bold, stylish furniture, boasting more than 300 locations in 65 countries around the world. Founded in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept differentiates itself by offering premium quality, modern designs that elevate interior spaces to achieve their full potential. The company remains focused on creating functional furniture for the urban consumer through partnerships with the world's leading interior designers. Backed by a proven global concept and strong franchise support system, BoConcept's 18 U.S. locations include a flagship store, which opened in December 2017 on New York City's famed Madison Avenue. For more information please visit http://www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.boconcept.com/en-us/franchise.

