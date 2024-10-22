bodenvy Joins Franchise FastLane's Portfolio of High Performance Brands

"After a thorough vetting process, we're confident that bodenvy is a standout in the aesthetics and wellness sector, offering exceptional value to both franchisees and clients." -- Carey Gille, CEO of Franchise FastLane. Post this

"After a thorough vetting process, we're confident that bodenvy is a standout in the aesthetics and wellness sector, offering exceptional value to both franchisees and clients," stated Carey Gille, CEO of Franchise FastLane. "Their turnkey support system, which can handle all the franchisees' marketing, pre-sales and initial appointment scheduling, makes business ownership simpler. What truly impressed us, though, is not just bodenvy's commitment to its franchisees but also in the outstanding results they deliver for their clients. We look forward to supporting bodenvy's growth and expansion, knowing their business model benefits both entrepreneurs and the individuals seeking their wellness services."

Positioned squarely in the aesthetics and personal wellness sector, bodenvy is poised to offer a variety of services. Utilizing multiple fat-reduction and skin tightening modalities that sculpt the body, chin, face, and other problem areas, bodenvy offers consumers non-invasive and non-surgical solutions that deliver transformative results. These solutions go beyond external appearance to address visceral fat surrounding the body's organs, providing a permanent approach for clients seeking to improve their aesthetics and overall wellness. As a brand, bodenvy is also unique in that the corporate office can manage all the marketing and scheduling of all initial client consultations – ensuring franchisees start off with a solid client base in their communities. The business model is designed to accommodate lean staffing, low overhead, and generate high-ticket revenue - all in a 1,400-2,000 square foot retail med spa environment.

Candice Weeter is FastLane's Director of Franchise Development for bodenvy, and she has a few words to say about the brand's tagline, sharing the following, "'How you make others feel about themselves says a lot about you,' is the perfect quote for our franchisees at bodenvy, because this is a brand that focuses on helping others feel good about themselves. For bodenvy's franchise owners, nothing is better than enjoying your business, making a good income, and helping your clients and friends walk out of your facility with a brighter and bigger smile then when they walked in. As a brand, bodenvy is changing lives on the outside, but more importantly on the inside, in how individuals view themselves."

This viewpoint is shared by bodenvy's executive leadership team, who remain excited at the prospect of having FastLane help their emerging brand grow and prosper. "Franchise FastLane's track record of bringing growth to emerging brands is exemplary," stated Jim Kucik, CEO of bodenvy. "Our partnership with them will leverage their expertise, which should help us grow rapidly and responsibly while allowing us to focus on supporting our existing and new franchise partners." This same enthusiasm is echoed by bodenvy's President, Kevin Baron, who stated, "bodenvy has had a significant impact on the appearance and wellness of thousands of clients and we're excited to broaden our reach across the U.S. to help even more people improve their look, self-confidence, and overall wellness." He continued, providing his opinion of what sets the brand apart in the wellness space, "bodenvy's ability to provide centralized digital marketing and appointment setting for our locations logically translates into growth for our franchisees. Having local owners engaged in the operations of each bodenvy location will help to ensure that the quality of the services provided remain at the high standards set by our brand."

As a brand, bodenvy is eager for nationwide growth and to retain their title as the nation's No. 1 CoolSculpting provider by volume in communities everywhere!

About bodenvy

bodenvy was founded in Winter Park, Florida in 2019 by Jim and Helena Kucik as a noninvasive and non-surgical body sculpting experience in a comfortable med spa environment. As a franchise opportunity, bodenvy franchisees own and operate their own med spa clinics with FDA-approved technologies, providing consumers with exceptional treatment regimens that synergistically combine permanent fat reduction, muscle toning, skin-tightening, lymphatic drainage, and facial rejuvenation to achieve transformative weight loss results. bodenvy's retail-based locations are 1,400-2,000 square feet, with lean staffing requirements, low overhead, and high-ticket sales. The brand can handle all of the franchisees' marketing and scheduling for initial client consultations, allowing owners to focus on employee management and a superior client experience. For more information, please visit https://bodenvyfranchising.com.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading proprietary technology platforms like CarPool and MasterMind, and exceptional sales executives that drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups. Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in Omaha, NE by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille, making 2024 the company's seventh anniversary. To date, Franchise FastLane has helped award franchises in over 7,600 territories, helping to change more than 3,000 lives for the better through franchise ownership. For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, LLC, 1 9729616171, [email protected], www.creativecontent-llc.com

SOURCE Franchise FastLane