Bodewell Unveils Enhanced Features to Revolutionize Financial Advisor Video Marketing

"Bodewell V.2 is where innovation meets empowerment," said Trey Robinson, Founder and CEO of Bodewell. "This new version allows financial advisors to create team accounts, share videos, and communicate with their audience for less than $50 a month. Bodewell allows financial advisors to do what they do best to empower and educate their clients. With V.2, we aren't just introducing new features; we're redefining how businesses engage with video marketing."

With V.2, Bodewell users can choose between two different monthly plans customizable to best fit their needs and their budget. For $8/month, users can choose to write their own scripts or for $49/month, users can gain access to Bodewell's industry-specific, compliance-reviewed script library covering a variety of topics.

Additional New Features:

Company accounts

Video Gallery page

New Pricing Plans

Account customization (logos, profile images, etc.)

Customizable disclosures

Unlimited videos

Email and in-app compliance notifications

Social media posting and embed capabilities

About Bodewell:

Bodewell is a video marketing platform designed with financial advisors, realtors, and other highly-regulated industry agents in mind. Its all-in-one design allows advisors to choose a script, record a video, and publish it to their platforms, all without leaving their office or breaking the budget. With an emphasis on user-friendly interfaces and innovative content, Bodewell is transforming the way businesses engage with their clients through video.

