Bodewell Unveils Enhanced Features to Revolutionize Financial Advisor Video Marketing

Bodewell has unveiled new features aimed at revolutionizing financial advisor video marketing. This release introduces dynamic branding and integrated disclosures, enabling users to effortlessly create professional, compliance-approved videos from their offices. These videos are seamlessly integrated into personalized video libraries, akin to an ad-free YouTube experience. Company accounts can aggregate individual user videos into a company video library, accessible through a unique URL for embedding into websites, social platforms, and client communications. Founder and CEO of Bodewell, Trey Robinson, emphasizes that this version redefines how businesses engage with video marketing, empowering financial advisors to educate and communicate effectively with their clients while harnessing these new features.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bodewell, a leading innovator in financial advisor video marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Version 2 (V.2) platform. This milestone release introduces a range of new features designed to empower users with even greater flexibility, control, and engagement in their video marketing campaigns, allowing advisors to use video to communicate with clients and prospects with ease.
With dynamic branding and integrated disclosures, Bodewell users can produce professional, compliance-approved videos from the convenience of their office. Each video they create becomes part of their personalized video library, akin to an ad-free YouTube-style hub. The video channel extends further for company accounts, where individual user videos within the company can be added to a company video library. This central repository, accessible through a unique URL, empowers companies to seamlessly embed their collective video content into websites, social platforms, and client communications. With Bodewell, it's not just about video creation; it's about crafting a compelling narrative that captivates audiences across digital touchpoints.
"Bodewell V.2 is where innovation meets empowerment," said Trey Robinson, Founder and CEO of Bodewell. "This new version allows financial advisors to create team accounts, share videos, and communicate with their audience for less than $50 a month. Bodewell allows financial advisors to do what they do best to empower and educate their clients. With V.2, we aren't just introducing new features; we're redefining how businesses engage with video marketing."
With V.2, Bodewell users can choose between two different monthly plans customizable to best fit their needs and their budget. For $8/month, users can choose to write their own scripts or for $49/month, users can gain access to Bodewell's industry-specific, compliance-reviewed script library covering a variety of topics.
Additional New Features:
- Company accounts
- Video Gallery page
- New Pricing Plans
- Account customization (logos, profile images, etc.)
- Customizable disclosures
- Unlimited videos
- Email and in-app compliance notifications
- Social media posting and embed capabilities
To experience Bodewell's newest version in full, visit our website today.
About Bodewell:
Bodewell is a video marketing platform designed with financial advisors, realtors, and other highly-regulated industry agents in mind. Its all-in-one design allows advisors to choose a script, record a video, and publish it to their platforms, all without leaving their office or breaking the budget. With an emphasis on user-friendly interfaces and innovative content, Bodewell is transforming the way businesses engage with their clients through video.
Media Contact
Breely Peterson, Bodewell, 1 512-749-3522, [email protected], www.gobodewell.com
SOURCE Bodewell
Share this article