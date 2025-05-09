bodie, Sajan Nauriyal, and Wes Strunk Win Grand Prize in Prestigious International Songwriting Competition (ISC)

"bodie, Sajan, and Wes have proven that they are world-class songwriters with broad market potential." (Candace Avery, ISC Founder and Director). Post this

In addition to international recognition, they receive a prize package of $25,000 (US) in cash and over $40,000 in additional prizes. The trio now joins a distinguished roster of past ISC Grand Prize winners that includes globally acclaimed artists such as Vance Joy, Tones And I, Illenium, Gotye, and more –and further cements their position as influential voices shaping the future of music and songwriting.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to award the Grand Prize to a Christian artist for the first time in our history. This moment not only celebrates extraordinary songwriting but also recognizes the profound impact that faith-inspired music can have on hearts and minds around the world," said Candace Avery, ISC Founder and Director. "bodie, Sajan, and Wes have proven that they are world-class songwriters who approach spirituality in a way that's incredibly accessible, breaking down barriers between religious and secular audiences."

In 2022, bodie captivated millions as the runner-up on NBC's The Voice, where his performances earned pubic recognition and a devoted, national fan base. Since then, bodie signed with Provident/Sony, a major Christian music label, in April 2024. He released his debut EP, Happy to Be Here, in September 2024, featuring the ISC-winning song "whisper in the wind," which went to #36 on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart.

As a producer and artist, Sajan Nauriyal has also earned acclaim for his dynamic songwriting, earning him a Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammy Awards for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Wes Strunk has also distinguished himself as a sought-after songwriter and artist, with credits spanning award-winning independent projects. He is part of the Billboard-charting duo NONAH.

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, First, Second, and Third Place winners were chosen in 24 categories ranging from Pop/Top 40 and Rock to Jazz, Country, World Music, and much more. These winners are also recognized for their exceptional songwriting talent and craftsmanship and are honored for their artistic achievements. A full list of winners and Honorable Mentions is available at www.songwritingcompetition.com/winners.

Celebrity judges include: Paul Stanley (KISS),Tom Waits, Joe Hahn (Linkin Park), Elle King, Seph Schleuter, James Adam Shelley (American Authors), Kristian Bush (Sugarland), Topic, Lonnie Liston Smith, Sidewalk Prophets, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Lillywhite, Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Glen Ballard, NEEDTOBREATHE, Ian Felice (The Felice Brothers), Tom Hambridge, Danilo Perez, Jack DeJohnette, Tracy Nelson, Above & Beyond, Stanley Jordan, Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane), James McNally, Jordan St. Cyr, Gordon Goodwin, Ashwin Batish, Carter Burwell, Nicholas Gunn, and Sommore.

