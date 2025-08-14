Bodily Injury Costs Increase in Florida, According to Mercury Insurance

"At Mercury, our umbrella policies provide very tailored extra protection depending on your needs. These policies are perfect for those who want to protect their homes and valuables against unexpected legal judgments and those looking for a quick payday." Post this

Per Forbes Magazine, an umbrella insurance policy can be an excellent addition to your insurance portfolio if you need liability coverage that goes beyond what your base car insurance or home insurance policies provide. Umbrella insurance is a good way to cover your net worth if you were to get hit with a lawsuit.

The state of Florida is the seventh launch of this expanded insurance product for Mercury Insurance, after California, Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Arizona and Georgia. You can learn more about this unique coverage at Mercury Umbrella Insurance.

"Mercury Insurance offers Floridians additional protection from lawsuits," said Nick Colby, VP and Chief Sales Officer at Mercury Insurance. "Without this supplemental coverage, your home and car could be at risk."

A cautionary tale for all is that of a Mercury policyholder who had kept the same limits and coverages since college, even though his personal wealth had increased significantly. The policyholder, who later became a doctor, never thought about umbrella coverage until he hit a moped with his automobile, severely injuring the rider. The rider subsequently engaged a lawyer, and the Mercury insured ended up having to pay out of pocket for damages that were well beyond his auto policy limit of $25,000.

"This resulted in payments deducted from his salary for a number of years until the settlement was paid off," Colby said.

Key features of Mercury's significantly updated umbrella product include:

3-year Accident and Violation Free Discount: A 5% discount is given to all drivers on the Mercury policy with no losses or accidents during the last three years.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

