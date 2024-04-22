Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi Celebrate World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

Body & Brain is on a mission to spread the word about World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. World Tai Chi and Qigong Day has been celebrated on the last Saturday of April since the event's inception.

MESA, Ariz., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi wants everyone to know that World Tai Chi and Qigong Day is on April 27, 2024, and are proud to recognize this special day by hosting tai chi and qigong open houses at local centers across the country on Saturday, April 27.

Visitors can find a Body & Brain center through the website. Body & Brain maintains over 80 centers across the nation. These centers offer personal introductory sessions to learn more about the ancient practices of tai chi and qigong from a trained instructor. This year, on World Tai Chi and Qigong Day, Body & Brain is hosting a variety of events in-person and online to enhance well-being and promote healing for the body and soul.

The mission of World Tai Chi and Qigong Day is to boost the world's immune system with the help of evidence-based practices. Hundreds of cities in over 80 nations will be recognizing World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. Several governments and ministries — including 22 U.S. governors — support the proclamation to name April 27 World Tai Chi and Qigong Day.

Live events to commemorate the day will begin at 10 a.m. and are offered free to the public. Starting in New Zealand, events will unfold across the globe in every time zone, and the special day will end in Hawaii. From sunrise to sunset, people around the world will have the opportunity to learn more about tai chi and qigong, practices that millions of people use to heal their bodies and minds.

World Tai Chi Day (WTCD) organizes the global event annually with the mission to help tai chi and qigong teachers as well as the general public. The World Tai Chi Day organization offers resources to prison rehabilitation professionals, corporate wellness professionals, and healthcare and senior care professionals to help them share the benefits of tai chi and qigong with others.

The purpose of World Tai Chi and Qigong Day is to educate the world about the benefits of these practices, to honor the Chinese culture for creating them, and to bring individuals from all economic, racial, religious, and geo-political boundaries to join the single purpose of healing. WTCD embraces the opportunity to provide a positive example of how the internet can be used to make the world a better place.

Body & Brain will be hosting online and live events, such as introductory tai chi sessions. Don't miss out on these incredible opportunities to better the mind, body, and soul. Visit the Brain & Body website to find the nearest location. Everyone is encouraged to celebrate this special day. Tai chi and qigong are suitable for people of all ages and abilities.

About Body & Brain

Body & Brain offers yoga, tai chi qigong, and a wide variety of mind-body practices online and in-studio for holistic fitness and energy healing. Founder Ilchi Lee began sharing his transformative principles with a single stroke patient forty years ago. His audience grew, and his principles became known as Brain Education. Today, this curriculum is practiced in 80 Body & Brain locations nationwide and several countries worldwide.

Media Contact

David Driscoll, Body & Brain Yoga and Tai Chi, 708-822-0368, [email protected]

