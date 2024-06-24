Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi Celebrates 28 Years of Holistic Wellness and Community Impact

Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi, a leader in holistic health and wellness, celebrates 28 years in the industry with plans to expand its reach worldwide.

MESA, Ariz., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi was founded in 1996, offering a unique combination of qi energy training and traditional Korean healing philosophies. In the 28 years since that time, the mission behind these practices and programs has steadily grown into a national self-care movement.

The company offers a diverse range of programs and services. All Body & Brain classes and workshops utilize a combination of practices and principles influenced by traditional systems and modern neuroscience. Programs are designed to enhance physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual well-being. Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi is taught in over 70 centers across the U.S. and has a growing presence online.

The Brain Education System Training (BEST) is one of Body & Brain's core philosophies. The goal of BEST is to empower participants to optimize their brain function, resulting in increased focus, creativity, and emotional regulation.

Body & Brain has also developed the Healing Chakra program, the DahnMuDo martial arts program, and several transformative retreats. These programs provide an array of tools to help participants achieve their holistic health goals.

Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi boasts a long list of accomplishments over 28 years of service, including hosting and participating in several large-scale wellness events. One such event is an annual Earth Citizen Walk, which emphasizes environmental stewardship and the importance of global peace.

Community outreach is a priority for the organization. Body & Brain has helped launch programs like the Healthy Living campaign. Healthy Living offers free access to classes and workshops to assist those in underserved communities to live healthier lifestyles.

The instructors who help bring founder Ilchi Lee's vision to life receive extensive training in order to effectively deliver Body & Brain exercises and principles. The instructors are more than teachers. They embody the principles the organization stands for—mindfulness, compassion, and personal growth.

The organization has much to celebrate as it marks 28 years. Its growth and achievements are impressive, but for the founder and team of dedicated instructors, the best achievement is helping people transform their lives through a variety of online and in-person programs.

Through it all, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi remains committed to the original vision of creating a healthier, happier world by empowering people to reach their highest potential.

In the future, Body & Brain plans to expand its online offerings to help even more people. Incorporating innovative wellness technologies while continuing to build strong networks of supportive communities worldwide will ensure that this goal is met.

As they celebrate the milestone of 28 years and the impact their work has had on an individual and collective level, Body & Brain is looking forward to contributing to the national wellness landscape for many more years.

