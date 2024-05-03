Body and Face Expert Dr. Michael Gartner Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Michael Gartner joins Haute Beauty Network as a body and face expert representing the New Jersey market.
NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Michael Gartner is fully certified as a plastic surgeon by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is also fully certified as a general surgeon by the American Board of Surgery. As a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, he is one of the few plastic surgeons in the country who have Double Board Certification. Dr. Gartner is world-renowned as an innovator in the field of aesthetic plastic surgery. He has refined his surgical techniques to provide a less invasive approach, so you won't have to deal with lengthy, overly uncomfortable recovery periods.
Dr. Gartner received his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He completed a one-year rotating internship at Atlantic Medical Center, where he was the Chief Intern, followed by a five-year General Surgery residency at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, during which he was the Chief Resident in his final year. After an initial interest in cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Gartner pursued plastic surgery instead not only because of the diversity in surgical procedures but also because it appealed to his artistic and creative sensibilities. To complement his training, he also trained for an additional year in Hand and Microsurgery at the world-renowned Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Dr. Gartner has been repeatedly selected by the Consumer's Research Council of America as a top plastic surgeon in the country, as listed in Guide to America's Top Plastic Surgeons, editions dating from 2004-2013, as well as NJ Top Docs from 2013 to 2015. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, New York Regional Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, American College of Surgeons New Jersey Chapter, American Medical Association, Cambridge Who's Who and Strathmore's Who's Who. Dr. Gartner has hospital affiliations with the Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, NJ), Paramus Surgery Center (Paramus, NJ), and Tri-State Surgery Center.
