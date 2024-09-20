Body Candy Expands Horizon with New Piercing and Tattoo Aftercare Line

Renowned Body Jewelry Retailer Body Candy Introduces Innovative Aftercare Products to Enhance the Tattoo and Piercing Experience

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Body Candy, the prominent online retailer renowned for its extensive range of body jewelry since 1999, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking tattoo and piercing aftercare line. This new collection, featuring a high-quality tattoo balm and a piercing aftercare solution, is designed to offer unparalleled care and support for body art enthusiasts.

With decades of expertise in body jewelry, Body Candy is now applying its deep understanding of body art to deliver a superior aftercare experience.

The new Tattoo Balm uses an advanced proprietary formula enriched with natural ingredients to soothe and protect inked skin, and even reviving old tattoos to their original shine in just seconds. This Tattoo lotion is a hydrating solution designed to maintain optimal moisture levels and enhance skin elasticity for maintaining the vibrancy of tattoo for years to come.

Body Candy's Piercing Aftercare Spray is a gentle yet effective spray that ensures optimal hygiene and helps prevent infection, suitable for all types of piercings.This Piercing Aftercare Solution provides a comprehensive solution that cleanses and nourishes, providing essential care to support healing and reduce irritation.

Body Candy pride themselves of their unique formulation and rigorous testing. Each product in the new line is developed in collaboration with industry experts and body art professionals, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

"We are excited to expand our product offerings beyond body jewelry into the aftercare arena," said Chris Prawdzik, CEO of Body Candy. "Our mission has always been to enhance the body art experience, and with this new line, we aim to provide our customers with the tools they need to care for their piercings and tattoos effectively."

The new tattoo and piercing aftercare line is now available for purchase on Body Candy's website at BodyCandy.com and on Amazon at an introductory promotional price.

Media Contact

Chris Prawdzik, Body Candy, 1 800-694-1426, [email protected], BodyCandy.com

Twitter

SOURCE Body Candy