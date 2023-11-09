Body Expert AMG Plastic Surgery Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Ghaznavi was voted Top Doctor in Broward County and Fort Lauderdale by Fort Lauderdale Illustrated in 2021 and 2022 for his patient care and he has received many other awards, grants, and accolades for his scientific research as well. Post this

As an assistant professor of surgery at Case Western Reserve, he has led various research and safety initiatives that have elevated him to become a regional and national expert in his field. He has given podium presentations of his research across the United States. Since 2012, Dr. Ghaznavi has authored over 50 original articles, abstracts, and book chapters in the field of plastic surgery. His academic pursuits led to a Master's in Business Administration.

Dr. Ghaznavi was voted Top Doctor in Broward County and Fort Lauderdale by Fort Lauderdale Illustrated in 2021 and 2022 for his patient care and he has received many other awards, grants, and accolades for his scientific research as well.

Since establishing AMG Plastic Surgery in Northern Virginia, the practice has grown exponentially. AMG Plastic Surgery sees clients for all their cosmetic and reconstructive needs of the face, breast, and body. Dr. Ghaznavi performs non-invasive procedures to rejuvenate the face with Botox, filler, and exclusive devices such as Tri-Lift, and Smoothglo.

Dr. Amir Ghaznavi's most requested procedures are the AMG Lipo360 and the AMG Tuck. These procedures are ideal for clients who have lost weight or are looking to contour their torso. Dr. Ghaznavi's extensive experience has allowed him to design individual treatment plans and create amazing body silhouettes. While cosmetic surgery is now a large part of Dr. Ghaznavi's practice, he continues to perform breast reconstructions for those with excessively larger breasts or those with breast cancer.

The "E3" philosophy of Empathy, Education, and Expertise are the hallmarks of AMG Plastic Surgery. Educating clients about their procedures, including the risks and benefits, is the foundation for achieving a great outcome. Empathizing with a client's needs allows Dr. Ghaznavi the ability to connect with a patient's true desire. Finally, with Dr. Ghaznavi's Expertise, he can design a custom plan that fits his client's needs and prioritizes their safety.

Dr. Ghaznavi grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with his family after immigrating as a child from Iran. Outside of the office, Dr. Ghaznavi is a huge sports fan and is always cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. Dr. Ghaznavi also enjoys spending time with his wife and two young sons, traveling around the world, cooking, playing golf, tennis, and painting.

Learn more about AMG Plastic Surgery by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/amg-plastic-surgery/

