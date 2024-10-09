Body Expert Dr. Kiran Gill Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Dr. Gill and her team offer surgical and non-surgical options for both men and women including face, breast, and body rejuvenation procedures as well as a variety of non-invasive skin and spa treatments." Post this

Before founding the Naples Aesthetic Institute, Dr. Gill worked at another local Naples practice for three years where they received multiple awards including Best Cosmetic Surgeon by the Naples Daily News in 2017. She moved to Naples in 2015 after completing her Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship at the prestigious Few Institute in Chicago, as well as Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Residency at the Cleveland Clinic Florida, where she served as Chief Resident of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Gill did four years of General Surgery Residency and earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Rush University Medical Center. In 2001, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree at Georgetown University – attending as a Division I Volleyball scholarship athlete.

Dr. Gill is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. She is passionately involved with the Southwest Florida community and supports many causes including Path2Freedom, the Naples Botanical Gardens, and STARability.

Beyond her professional interests, Dr. Gill is a very active mother of three children. She is an avid traveler and enjoys traveling with her husband. Dr. Gill lives in Naples, Florida with her family.

About the Naples Aesthetic Institute

The Naples Aesthetic Institute is a female-owned and operated plastic surgery and aesthetic practice in Naples, Florida. It was founded in April 2018 by Dr. Kiran Gill, a Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon with specialty fellowship training in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. The Naples Aesthetic Institute offers surgical and non-surgical options for both men and women including face, breast, and body rejuvenation procedures as well as a variety of non-invasive skin and spa treatments in a private, tranquil, state-of-the-art environment. It is located at 3025 Airport Road North, Naples, FL 34105. For more information and to schedule a consultation, call (239)-596-8000 or visit http://www.naplesaestheticinstitute.com.

